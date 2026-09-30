Center Of Islamic Banking And Economics

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 3rd Global Islamic FinTech Forum 2026 to Be Held in Dubai, UAE Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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AlHuda CIBE Unites Global FinTech and Islamic Finance Leaders to Shape the Future of Digital Islamic Finance

Dubai, UAE – September, 2026 – AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics is pleased to announce the 3rd Global Islamic FinTech Forum 2026, scheduled to take place on November 5, 2026, in Dusit Thani Hotel, Dubai, UAE. The Forum is being organized by AlHuda CIBE in collaboration with Open Space and with MAC & RO Capital FZC as Gold Partner. The event will bring together professionals, institutions, innovators and stakeholders to engage with the evolving landscape of Islamic FinTech and explore emerging opportunities for technology-driven, Shariah-compliant financial solutions.

The 3rd Global Islamic FinTech Forum will serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue on the transformation of Islamic financial services through technology. As digital innovation continues to reshape financial markets, the Forum will provide an opportunity for participants to exchange insights, discuss emerging developments and explore practical approaches to strengthening innovation, accessibility and Shariah compliance within the Islamic finance ecosystem.

The Forum will be followed by a Post-Event Workshop on November 6, 2026, titled“Islamic FinTech and Smart Contracts in Islamic Finance.” The workshop will provide a focused setting for participants to examine the role of smart contracts and technology-enabled solutions in Islamic finance and to deepen their understanding of how emerging technologies can support efficient, transparent and Shariah-compliant financial practices.

Together, the Forum and Post-Event Workshop will create a two-day professional platform for knowledge sharing, networking and collaboration among stakeholders interested in the future of Islamic FinTech. The program is designed to connect industry perspectives with emerging technological developments and to encourage constructive dialogue around the opportunities and considerations shaping the next phase of Islamic financial innovation.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Mr. Muhammad Zubair Mughal, Chief Executive Officer of AlHuda CIBE, said:“Islamic FinTech is creating new possibilities for the delivery and expansion of Shariah-compliant financial services. Through the 3rd Global Islamic FinTech Forum and the post-event workshop on Islamic FinTech and smart contracts, AlHuda CIBE aims to provide a platform where industry professionals, technology experts and Islamic finance stakeholders can exchange knowledge, explore emerging solutions and build meaningful collaborations for the future.”

The event reflects AlHuda CIBE's continued commitment to advancing knowledge, capacity building and innovation in Islamic banking and finance. By bringing together diverse stakeholders around Islamic FinTech, the Forum and workshop aim to support informed discussion and practical engagement on the opportunities presented by emerging financial technologies.

The Forum will also feature the 3rd Global Islamic FinTech Awards, organized by AlHuda CIBE to recognize notable achievements and innovations at the intersection of FinTech and Shariah-compliant finance. The awards aim to spotlight individuals, organizations and initiatives contributing to digital innovation, financial inclusion, Islamic digital banking, crowdfunding, Takaful, wealth management, blockchain, regulation and other areas of Islamic FinTech. The awards will further highlight initiatives that demonstrate innovation, collaboration and practical contributions to the development of the global Islamic FinTech ecosystem.

About AlHuda CIBE:

Since 2005, AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics has established itself as a leading advisory, research and capacity-building institution in Islamic banking and finance, delivering Shariah advisory, product development and training services worldwide. With an alumni network spanning more than 105 countries and a record of over 40 international conferences and forums to date, AlHuda CIBE continues to champion the global advancement of ethical, Shariah-compliant finance.