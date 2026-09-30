LG Unveils Next-Generation Home Entertainment Ecosystem At Exclusive Sneak Peek Event In Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September, 2026 – LG Electronics (LG) hosted an exclusive sneak peek event in Dubai, bringing together industry partners, media, and content creators for a first look at the future of home entertainment. The showcase offered an insider preview of LG's flagship audio-visual lineup set to roll out to consumers later this year, headlined by the all-new LG Sound Suite equipped with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect. Attendees also explored the gallery-like LG OLED evo W6, True Wireless Wallpaper TV and the high-energy 2026 LG xboom Power Series party speakers. Setting a new standard for acoustic precision, design, and user convenience, the LG Sound Suite stands as LG's most ultra-premium audio solution to date. Designed to deliver true cinematic immersion without rigid speaker placement or unsightly cables, the system features Dolby Atmos FlexConnect so your audio system fits seamlessly into everyday life. Speakers can go where you choose to suit your room and furniture, and the system automatically unlocks the best immersive audio performance. From the moment you unbox the speakers, enjoy astonishing audio that makes every explosion more intense, every song more life-like, every game day more electrifying, and every moment more memorable. “At LG, our vision is to redefine home living spaces through meaningful innovation that elevates how people experience entertainment,” said Jun Oh Jung, Product Director, LG Electronics Gulf.“By bringing our partners, media, and creators together for this exclusive sneak peek, we are proud to unveil our most sophisticated audio-visual ecosystem yet. The LG Sound Suite, paired with our pioneering OLED technology, reflects our unwavering commitment to design excellence, seamless connectivity, and acoustic perfection.” Building upon a long-standing collaboration with Dolby, LG's premium TV and audio portfolios natively integrate Dolby Vision high-dynamic-range visuals and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. The introduction of Dolby Atmos FlexConnect in the LG Sound Suite represents a significant milestone in this partnership, uniting LG's hardware engineering with Dolby's industry-leading audiovisual innovations to deliver a cinema-grade experience in the home. “Dolby Atmos FlexConnect was developed to free listeners from the constraints of rigid speaker placement while delivering uncompromising Dolby Atmos sound,” said Ashim Mathur, Vice President, APAC Marketing, Dolby Laboratories.“Our ongoing collaboration with LG continues to push the boundaries of home entertainment. By combining Dolby Atmos FlexConnect and Dolby Vision with LG's flagship LG Sound Suite and world-leading OLED displays, we are enabling consumers to enjoy immersive audio that is custom-tailored to their personal living environments and stunning visuals with ultra vivid colors, sharper contrast, and richer details.” Complementing the LG Sound Suite at the event was the LG OLED evo W6, marking the return of LG's iconic ultra-thin“Wallpaper” aesthetic paired with modern wireless transmission. Featuring self-lit pixels that deliver perfect blacks, infinite contrast, and rich color accuracy, the LG OLED evo W6 boasts an extraordinarily slim profile designed to mount virtually flush against the wall. Powered by LG's Zero Connect technology, all external physical connections are offloaded to a separate wireless transmitter box, streaming visually lossless 4K video to the screen for a completely clutter-free setup. For high-power social gatherings, LG also presented the 2026 LG xboom Power Series. Engineered to transform any space into a celebration venue, the new xboom Power lineup combines immense sound output with deep bass, smart spatial audio calibration, dynamic AI lighting effects, and the interactive AI Karaoke Master. Built for versatility and impactful acoustics, the xboom Power Series provides a comprehensive audio solution designed to turn gatherings into memorable parties. The LG Sound Suite, LG OLED evo W6, and 2026 LG xboom Power Series will be available to customers across the region later this year. Specific regional pricing and commercial launch dates will be announced closer to retail availability. About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company: The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value.