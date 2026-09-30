Plenary And Abu Dhabi's DMT Partner To Develop Integrated Transport Centre HQ

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ABU DHABI, UAE: Plenary Middle East and The Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT) have signed Heads of Terms for the development of the Integrated Transport Centre Headquarters (ITC-HQ), which will support Abu Dhabi's transport operations. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Heads of Terms were signed at LIVEX 2026, the Liveability and Investment Exhibition, which runs until 1 October 2026 in Abu Dhabi. The proposed project will bring together the functions of DMT's Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) and Traffic Management Centre (TMC) within a single, purpose-built headquarters. It is poised to enhance operational coordination, decision-making capabilities, and the resilience of Abu Dhabi's transport network.

Envisioned as a modern mixed-use development, the project will combine transport operations facilities and dedicated space for DMT operations and employees, commercial office spaces, as well as retail and activation areas.

The initiative is progressing under a long-term lease model, with Plenary Middle East working alongside DMT on the design, financing, development, operation, maintenance, and lifecycle management requirements of the proposed facility.

Commenting on the announcement, His Excellency Nasser Saleh Farah, Director General of Financial Affairs at DMT, said:“As Abu Dhabi's transport network continues to evolve, it is important that the infrastructure supporting it is modern and ready for the future. The proposed HQ would provide a purpose-built facility for the ITC and TMC, designed around the systems and capabilities our operations will rely on in the years ahead.

“This partnership also reflects DMT's commitment to exploring innovative delivery and financing models that bring private sector expertise and investment into public infrastructure. We look forward to working with Plenary as the project progresses through its next stages, with a clear focus on delivering long-term value for Abu Dhabi.”

Plenary Middle East CEO Oliver Barbagallo said:“We are really pleased to be partnering with DMT on this important infrastructure initiative, which has the potential to deliver significant benefits for Abu Dhabi's transport network and its users.”

“Plenary has a proven model of long-term partnership with government authorities to deliver world-class infrastructure and facilities around the world. We are excited to bring our global experience, together with our regional expertise, to support the development of this project.”

About Department of Municipalities and Transport DMT:

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) plans, regulates and enables the urban systems that support everyday life across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Its mandate spans municipal services, real estate, mobility and access, urban planning and development, physical infrastructure and digital infrastructure. Through the municipalities of Abu Dhabi City, Al Ain City and Al Dhafrah Region, and through affiliates including ADREC, Abu Dhabi Mobility, UPPC and IDD, DMT coordinates the services, standards, infrastructure and systems that support liveable communities, sustainable growth and long-term economic competitiveness.

About Plenary:Plenary Group is an independent developer, investor and manager of infrastructure and real assets, specialising in public-private partnerships, precinct developments and community infrastructure. Established in Australia in 2004, it has steadily expanded to become one of the leading developers, financiers and managers in its markets with assets under management worth more than US$74 billion across the Middle East, Australia, the UK and North America.