MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 77% of the Corporation's leadership positions are held by Emirati talent Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation concluded its participation in Ru'ya Careers UAE 2026, held from 28 to 30 September 2026 in Za'abeel Hall 3 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The participation reflects the Corporation's commitment to attracting Emirati talent, empowering national professionals and strengthening their presence across a wide range of fields and specialisations.

H.E. Abdulla Bin Damithan, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, visited the Dubai Government Human Resources Department stand with a delegation of the Corporation's executive directors. He was received by H.E. Abdulla bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of Dubai Government Human Resources Department, and was briefed on the vacancies showcased by the participating entities. During the exhibition, the Corporation is offering 15 job vacancies through Dubai Careers, the official recruitment platform for UAE nationals in Dubai Government entities. The roles are aimed at national talent and cover a variety of fields, including commercial inspection, registration, legal research, talent management, customer relations, accounting, financial analysis, information technology, procurement, mechanical engineering, civil engineering and media.

The Corporation announced that the opportunities span various career levels, including recent graduates, secondary school certificate holders, and experienced and specialised professionals, as part of its participation under the umbrella of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department.

Mohamed Adel Al Jamaa, Director of Human Resources at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, said the Corporation takes part in the exhibition every year because it is a national platform for attracting professionals and national talent, including new graduates and experienced specialists. It also gives job seekers the chance to learn about the career paths available at the Corporation and the requirements for joining.

Al Jamaa explained that the vacancies include opportunities in different specialisations linked to the Corporation's various business units. These include Commercial Inspection Inspector, Registration Officer, Legal Researcher (for both recent graduates and experienced candidates), Talent Management Manager, Customer Relations Officer, Accountant, Financial Analyst, IT Graduate and Procurement Executive. There are also Mechanical Engineer and Civil Engineer roles in Environment, Health, Safety and Security, and roles for recent media graduates.

Al Jamaa affirmed that the Corporation's Emiratisation indicators reflect its ongoing commitment to developing Emirati talent and creating opportunities for them. Emiratis hold 77% of leadership positions at the Corporation. This reflects the diversity of national talent in leadership roles and the Corporation's dedication to a supportive work environment in which Emirati talent can grow. As part of its efforts to attract national talent, the Corporation welcomed 21 new employees to date in 2026, 10 of them UAE nationals, underscoring its continued drive to strengthen the presence of national talent across its sectors and specialisations.

The Corporation's participation in the exhibition is part of its wider strategy to keep developing its national talent acquisition system and to provide quality career opportunities for young Emiratis. This is in line with the UAE's direction to empower national talent, increase its participation in the labour market and support sustainable development.