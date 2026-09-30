Aldar Named Title Partner Of The Abu Dhabi Championship As Rory Mcilroy Confirms UAE Return

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Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship to launch the DP World Tour Play-Offs from November 5-8, 2026 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Six-time Major Champion Rory McIlroy will tee it up at Yas Links

The DP World Tour has today announced that Aldar, the Abu Dhabi-based real estate development, investment and asset management company, will become the new Title Partner of the 2026 Abu Dhabi Championship, the first of two events in the season-ending DP World Tour Play-Offs.

The announcement marks the next chapter in the existing relationship between the DP World Tour and Aldar, who became an Official Marketing Partner and Official Real Estate Partner of the DP World Tour in 2025. As the owner of Yas Links, Aldar is no stranger to the Abu Dhabi Championship, a tournament that has been hosted at the stunning links course on Yas Island since 2022.

The 2026 Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, staged by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the DP World Tour, will take place from November 5-8, and will once again be held at Yas Links. The leading 70 available players on the Race to Dubai Rankings will tee it up, with the top 50 then qualifying for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai the following week. The 2025 tournament was won by England's Aaron Rai, who went on to win his first Major at the US PGA Championship earlier this year.

Aldar is the developer of the most iconic destinations in Abu Dhabi, including Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, having delivered over 35,000 homes since inception, with a growing residential development footprint in Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Egypt and the UK. Aldar also owns and manages a diverse portfolio of recurring income assets valued at more than USD 15 billion, which includes hotels, golf courses, shopping malls, hotels, offices, schools, and warehousing.

His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Aldar, said:“Abu Dhabi has established itself as a global hub for world-class sport, entertainment and experiences. Aldar has been instrumental in shaping Yas Island into one of the region's most sought-after places to live, visit and invest, and becoming Title Partner of the Abu Dhabi Championship builds naturally on that foundation. Sport has a unique power to bring people together, and this partnership gives us a compelling platform to deepen those connections while showcasing Abu Dhabi and Yas Island to a growing global audience.”

Image L-R: Jamie Goodenough, Senior Vice President – Partnerships and Sponsorships at Aldar, Rory McIlroy, and Mehdi Zaouali, Head of Group Partnerships and Sponsorships at Aldar (TBC image)

H.E. Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said:“The Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship builds on Abu Dhabi's success in hosting world-class tournaments and reinforces the capital's position as a leading destination for golf. We welcome Aldar as the tournament's Title Partner. This partnership reflects the important role national organisations and the sports sector play together in supporting and hosting global events, and will help deliver an experience befitting Abu Dhabi and the tournament's international standing.

“With some of the world's best golfers competing at Yas Links, we look forward to another edition that strengthens golf's presence in Abu Dhabi and encourages more young people to take up and enjoy the sport.”

In a further signal of the tournament's popularity, six-time Major Champion, current Masters Champion, and current Race to Dubai Champion Rory McIlroy has confirmed that he will play in the tournament once again this year.

“The Abu Dhabi Championship is always one of the tournaments I look forward to, and it's great to see Aldar come on board as the new title partner,” said McIlroy.

“Abu Dhabi is a fantastic place to visit, Yas Links is always in immaculate condition, and the atmosphere throughout the week makes it a special event.

“I've finished runner-up here four times, so I'd obviously love to go one better and finally win it. I really enjoy finishing my season in the UAE, and hopefully I can have a strong week and put myself in a position to win another Race to Dubai title.”

Speaking about the new partnership agreement Guy Kinnings, Chief Executive Officer of the DP World Tour, said:“This is a landmark moment for the Abu Dhabi Championship and for our wider partnership with Aldar. Since joining the DP World Tour family, Aldar has demonstrated a clear commitment to using golf as a platform to showcase Abu Dhabi to a global audience, engage communities and support the growth of our sport. We are proud to have them at the forefront of an event that plays such an important role in the conclusion of our season.

“We're also delighted that Rory McIlroy has confirmed his participation this year. His chase for a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai title will add further drama to this year's Play-Offs.”

General admission tickets are free for the first two days of the event. For the final two days, tickets start at just AED 75.

Fans can also elevate their experience with Bar on Nine, the Ticket+ offering which was incredibly popular in 2025, with a limited number of promotional rate tickets for this exclusive option available from just AED 170, which includes an AED 100 voucher for food and drink.

The Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship Premium Experience option is the Championship Chalet on the 18th, where spectators can enjoy five-star hospitality with the best view of the action. Nestled in a prime spot on the 18th green, guests will have exclusive access to the air-conditioned chalet with stunning panoramic views of the action on the final hole. Prices start from AED 1680.

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