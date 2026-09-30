IND Vs WI, 2Nd ODI: Naman Dhir's Stunning Diving Catch Leaves Fans Debating Umpire's Verdict (WATCH)

Team India all-rounder Naman Dhir pulled off a stunning diving catch to dismiss the West Indies opener Keacy Carty in the second ODI of the three-match series at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, September 30.

After winning the toss, India skipper Shubman Gill decided to opt to bowl first. However, the West Indies openers John Campbell and Keacy Carty (9) got off to a brisk start, sharing a 37-run partnership before the latter was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna to provide a big breakthrough for the hosts.

Thereafter, Campbell was joined by skipper Shai Hope at the crease and formed a crucial 110-run partnership for the second wicket before the opener was dismissed after completing his 2nd ODI century, scoring 101 off 68 balls, including 9 fours and 5 sixes, at a strike rate of 148.53.

Also Read:IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill wins toss, opts to field first

Naman Dhir's Diving Catch Sparks Controversy

As the West Indies put up a solid foundation early on, Naman Dhir's brilliant diving catch to dismiss the opener Keacy Carty caught the attention of the spectators and fans. However, Dhir's effort was put under scrutiny after the umpire initially ruled Carty not out, with questions raised over whether the all-rounder had completed the catch cleanly.

The incident took place in the fifth over of the West Indies' batting when the opener Carty edged a delivery from Prasidh Krishna towards cover, with Naman Dhir diving forward to complete a low catch, leaving the teammates ecstatic and the touring side waiting anxiously for replays to determine whether the ball touched the pitch.

After the third umpire reviewed multiple slow-motion angles of the low grab, the official verdict confirmed that Naman Dhir's fingers were safely underneath the ball, sparking celebration in the India camp, as Carty was given out for 9 off 10 balls and had to walk back to the pavilion.

In the air... and in comes a diving Naman Dhir ✈️Prasidh Krishna with the opening breakthrough ☝️Updates ▶️ #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ | @prasidh43 twitter/QrcMAljwHE

- BCCI (@BCCI) September 30, 2026

The low diving catch often comes under immense scrutiny given that the proximity between a player's hands and the grass can play optical tricks on both the naked eye and television replays. With modern technology in international cricket, every angle is being viewed by the third umpire before making a final call.

However, the benefit of the doubt always leaves room for debate when margins are as razor-thin as a blade of grass.

Naman Dhir's Catch Sparks Debate Over Third Umpire's Verdict

Naman Dhir's diving catch to dismiss Keacy Carty has sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning whether the ball had touched the ground before the all-rounder completed the catch.

Taking to their X handles, many fans questioned the third umpire's decision, with several arguing that the ball appeared to touch the ground, while others remained unconvinced that Dhir had maintained complete control throughout the catch. One wrote, 'Not Out,' while another questioned whether it was a 'fair catch'

Some fans also criticised the lack of clarity in the available replay angles, while others simply expressed disbelief over the decision. One questioned how the catch could be given out, while another described the verdict as confusing.

NOT OUT. The ball touched the ground as the fielder's hand hit the ground. No clean control, no catch. The benefit of the doubt must go to the batter.

- CricketBakait (@Cricketbakait) September 30, 2026

The umpire didn't even check more angles. It wasn't even that clear from the two angles they showed.

- Ranjit (@RanjitCricket) September 30, 2026

Not out,

- ☣️ (@Truelies767) September 30, 2026

That was not out

- King Kohlination (@SharathSBhat) September 30, 2026

It doesn't seem to be a fair catch.

- Mohsin Qahraman (@Mohsin313Q) September 30, 2026

Are we sure this was a clean catch?:O

- Enlightened Post (@epost_official) September 30, 2026

How's that even out?

- Pulkit Goyal (@_pulkitg) September 30, 2026

What better way to help umpires in reviewing catches that are anyway 50-50 calls than adding a white background behind the white ball twitter/EKPT9XKBn3

- Ebuka (@iamsportsgeek) September 30, 2026

How this is out??? rishu ☕️❄️ (@raindropssounds) September 30, 2026

Confused. Moin Hasan (@m0inhasan) September 30, 2026

Meanwhile, Team India is leading the ODI series 1-0 after winning the opening match by 8 wickets at the Greenfields International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram and will look to seal the three-match series with another victory in Guwahati. On the other hand, the West Indies will aim to bounce back and keep the series alive ahead of the third and final ODI.

Also Read:IND vs WI: Justin Greaves ruled out of 2nd ODI after maiden century