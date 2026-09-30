10Onlinecasinos Publishes 2026 Real-Money Casino Testing Report Covering Australia And Canada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent research platform documents account verification, payment processing, bonus conditions, mobile performance, and other operational factors across two international markets









Vancouver, Canada, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10OnlineCasinos.com has published its 2026 Real-Money Casino Testing Report, documenting the latest stage of its research into online casino platforms operating across the Australian and Canadian markets.

The report is based on real-money account testing and focuses on operational processes that may not be fully apparent from information published on operator websites. Areas examined include account registration and verification, deposits and withdrawals, payment methods, promotional terms, game technology, mobile functionality and customer support.

The research forms part of 10OnlineCasinos.com's continuing programme to document online casino platforms using information that can be independently checked, tested or traced to an identifiable source.

“We wanted the 2026 report to focus on the parts of the player journey that are difficult to understand from operator information alone,” said Ethan Michael Caldwell, Co-Founder and Lead Tester at 10OnlineCasinos.“For example, a payment method may be advertised without making clear whether it can also be used for withdrawals. Similarly, a stated withdrawal time may refer only to operator processing rather than the time required for the payment provider to deliver the funds. Our testing records these stages separately.”

Real-Money Testing Covers Account And Payment Processes

The 2026 programme uses real-money accounts and documented testing procedures to examine how online casino platforms operate in practice.

A significant part of the research concerns the movement of funds through an account. Testers document the account registration and verification process before examining available deposit and withdrawal methods.

Withdrawal testing is separated into two stages: the time required for an operator to approve and process a withdrawal, followed by the time required for the relevant payment provider or payment rail to deliver the funds.

This distinction enables the research to identify where delays occur rather than treating the entire withdrawal period as a single measurement.

Payment infrastructure is also examined on a market-specific basis. Australian testing includes payment methods such as PayID, Neosurf and POLi Payments, where available, while Canadian testing considers options including Interac e-Transfer, iDebit and Instadebit.

Researchers also record transaction limits, applicable fees, deposit and withdrawal compatibility, and whether payment methods advertised by an operator are available through the actual cashier.

Market-Specific Research In Australia And Canada

The report treats Australia and Canada as separate research environments because payment infrastructure, regulatory structures and market conditions can differ between jurisdictions.

For Australia, the research considers licensing and compliance information alongside relevant official sources. Regulatory bodies considered during the research include the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC), Liquor & Gaming NSW, the Queensland Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation (QOLGR), and the Northern Territory Racing Commission (NTRC).

Canadian research takes provincial differences into account and references organisations including the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), iGaming Ontario, British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), Loto-Québec and Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC), where relevant to the information being examined.

The market-specific approach is intended to prevent information about a payment method, licence, promotional condition or platform feature from being treated as universally applicable when it may be restricted to a particular jurisdiction.

Licensing And Verification Information

Licensing information is another area documented in the 2026 report.

Researchers check operator licence information against available regulatory registers and examine information concerning the company operating the platform. Where relevant, international regulatory bodies such as the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and Curaçao Gaming Control Board (GCB) are also considered.

The report distinguishes between regulatory information presented by an operator and information that can be independently verified through external sources.

KYC Procedures Examined Separately

The testing programme also documents Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures.

Researchers record the identity documents requested, when verification occurs, how long the process takes, and whether additional documentation is requested later during the account lifecycle.

The report treats KYC processing and withdrawal processing as separate stages. This allows the research to distinguish between delays associated with identity verification and delays that occur after an account has already completed verification.

Where applicable, the research also records information relating to anti-money-laundering procedures and transaction-related verification requirements.

Game Technology And Technical Documentation

The 2026 report also documents technical information relating to casino games.

This includes Random Number Generators (RNGs), published or certified Return to Player (RTP) information, game providers and available testing documentation.

Where relevant, the research considers documentation associated with independent testing organisations, including eCOGRA, Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), BMM Testlabs, iTech Labs and TriSigma.

The objective is to establish whether technical claims can be connected to identifiable information or documentation rather than relying solely on statements presented on an operator's website.

Mobile And Customer Support Testing

Testing is conducted on real mobile devices as well as desktop environments.

Researchers examine navigation, account access, cashier functionality, payment references, page performance, and access to important account features on smaller screens.

Customer support is also tested anonymously using practical questions concerning payments, promotional conditions, account verification and responsible gambling.

The research records both response times and whether the information supplied addresses the question being asked.

Seven Areas Form The Research Framework

The 2026 testing programme uses a seven-area framework covering:

Licensing and SafetyPayout VelocityBonus IntegrityPayment RailsGame EngineeringMobile and User ExperienceSupport Efficiency

The framework gives greater consideration to regulatory information, access to funds and transaction performance while also accounting for game technology, mobile functionality and customer support.

The research also applies additional conditions to its published assessments. Licensing information must be independently verifiable, withdrawal testing is required for complete coverage, and documented patterns involving unjustified voided withdrawals can affect whether an operator remains within the site's published research.

Responsible Gambling Information Included

Player-protection features form another component of the research.

Where applicable, researchers document the availability of deposit limits, loss limits, session controls, reality checks and self-exclusion information.

The research also considers market-specific resources, including BetStop in Australia and responsible gambling assistance available through services such as ConnexOntario in Ontario.

10OnlineCasinos.com states that its research is intended to provide factual information about gambling platforms and does not present gambling as a source of income or a solution to financial problems.

Continuing Research Programme

The 2026 Real-Money Casino Testing Report represents an ongoing research programme rather than a fixed assessment of an industry that can remain unchanged.

Operator terms, payment systems, regulatory information and platform features can change over time. As a result, information documented during testing may require further examination when underlying conditions change.

The organisation identifies the author responsible for published material and maintains a separate fact-checking process for regulatory information, payment details, promotional calculations and other factual claims.

“An important part of publishing research is being clear about the limits of the evidence,” Caldwell said.“If we have measured something, we can explain how it was measured. If we haven't tested something, we don't want to turn an assumption into a fact.”

The 2026 report is available through 10OnlineCasinos.com as part of the platform's continuing research into online casino operations across international markets.

About 10OnlineCasinos.com

10OnlineCasinos.com is an independent online casino research and regulatory information platform founded by Ethan Michael Caldwell and Mahi Zahid. The website publishes research concerning online casino operators across multiple international markets, with current coverage including Australia, Canada, Uganda, Kenya, Indonesia and Armenia.

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