Textmagic AS Votes Of The Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The management board of TextMagic AS (registry code: 16211377; located at: A. H. Tammsaare tee 56, Tallinn, 11316; hereinafter the“Company”) proposed to the shareholders to adopt a resolution without convening a general meeting. The notice was published on 16 September 2026 in the stock exchange information system of Nasdaq Tallinn and on the same day on the Company's website and in the newspaper“Eesti Ekspress”.

The list of shareholders entitled to vote was fixed on 23 September 2026 at the end of the business day of the settlement system of Nasdaq CSD and the voting took place from 10:00 on 16 September 2026 until 12:00 on 30 September 2026. A total of eight shareholders of the Company whose shares represent 7,375,779 votes, representing a total of 85.67% of the votes represented by all the shares, cast their votes on time, i.e., by 30 September 2026 at 12:00 (GMT +3). All shareholders who did not cast their vote in time were deemed to have voted against the resolution.

The shareholders of the Company adopted the following resolution on 30 September 2026 without convening a general meeting pursuant to Section 2991 of the Commercial Code.

Reduction of the voluntary reserve capital

1. To reduce the voluntary reserve capital of the Company by EUR 1,722,000 and to make a distribution to the shareholders in accordance with this resolution.

2. The distribution to be made as a result of the reduction of the Company's voluntary reserve capital shall amount to EUR 0.20 per share (EUR 1,722,000 in total).

3. The remaining balance of the voluntary reserve capital after the distribution shall be EUR 25,988,000.

4. The distribution shall be allocated among all shareholders in proportion to the number of shares held by each shareholder in accordance with clause 4.12 of the Company's articles of association.

The list of shareholders entitled to receive the distribution resulting from the reduction of the voluntary reserve capital shall be determined as at the close of the business day on 08.10.2026 (record date) in the Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system. Accordingly, the ex-date for the change of rights attached to the shares shall be 07.10.2026. The distribution shall be made to the shareholders no later than 14.10.2026.

7,375,779 votes of the shareholders cast in favour, i.e., 85.67% of the votes.

The record of voting is attached to this announcement.

Priit Vaikmaa

TextMagic AS CEO

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Attachment

TextMagic AS 30.09.2026 hääletusprotokoll_record of voting (EST-ENG)