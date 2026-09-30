ASCAR Reports EUR 1 Million+ Turnover In 2026 As Company Outlines 2027 Growth Outlook

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bucharest-based car rental company builds on 2025 financial growth as 2026 turnover surpasses EUR 1 million

BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bookingcars Enterprise S.R.L., the company associated with the ASCAR car rental brand, reports that turnover has exceeded EUR 1 million in 2026, with three months remaining in the year, indicating continued expansion following strong financial growth in 2025.









According to publicly available company financial data, ASCAR recorded turnover of RON 2,942,216 in 2025, compared with RON 1,061,005 in 2024, representing approximately 177% year-over-year growth. Net profit increased from RON 57,343 in 2024 to RON 456,015 in 2025.

The company also reported higher asset levels in 2025. Fixed assets reached RON 3,973,409, compared with RON 774,667 one year earlier, while current assets increased from RON 356,250 to RON 1,132,542. Shareholders' equity reached RON 515,993.

The 2026 turnover milestone indicates that the business has continued to expand beyond its 2025 level.

Based on turnover already exceeding EUR 1 million, an illustrative full-year scenario places 2026 turnover at approximately EUR 1.3 million. Using an illustrative exchange rate of RON 5.00 per euro, this would correspond to approximately RON 6.5 million, or about 121% above the company's reported 2025 turnover.

If ASCAR were to maintain a net profit margin broadly in line with the approximately 15.5% recorded in 2025, the same scenario would imply estimated 2026 net profit of approximately EUR 200,000, or around RON 1 million.

These figures are illustrative projections based on the reported 2026 revenue milestone and ASCAR's 2025 financial performance. They do not represent reported full-year results or formal company guidance. Final revenue and profitability will depend on fourth-quarter rental activity, operating expenses, fleet depreciation, financing costs, taxes and other business conditions.

Looking ahead to 2027, a continuation of a similar growth rate would place annual turnover at approximately EUR 2.85 million to EUR 2.9 million.

At an illustrative exchange rate of RON 5.00 per euro, that scenario would correspond to approximately RON 14.4 million in annual turnover.

If the company were also able to maintain a net profit margin close to recent levels, estimated annual net profit under this scenario could reach approximately EUR 440,000 to EUR 450,000, or around RON 2.2 million.

The 2027 figures are also illustrative and are not confirmed company guidance. Reaching that level would depend on ASCAR's final 2026 performance, rental demand, fleet capacity, geographic expansion, financing conditions and the company's ability to manage vehicle acquisition, maintenance, depreciation and operating costs as the business grows.

ASCAR's reported turnover has increased from RON 347,715 in 2023 to RON 2,942,216 in 2025. Under the illustrative scenarios outlined for 2026 and 2027, the company could continue increasing the scale of its operations over the next reporting periods.

ASCAR operates in the passenger vehicle rental and leasing sector under CAEN 7711. The company provides rental services in Romania, including Bucharest, Henri Coandă International Airport, Cluj, Iași and Brașov, with airport and city pickup options available.

About ASCAR

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Bucharest, ASCAR operates in the passenger vehicle rental and leasing sector through Bookingcars Enterprise S.R.L. The company provides vehicle rental services across several Romanian locations.

CONTACT: Alain Marin Bookingcars Enterprise S.R.L. +40772227227...