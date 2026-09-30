Simple Lives And Simple Thoughts Encourages Life Purpose, Mindfulness, Joy, Forgiveness, Gratitude And Enlightenment

SIMPLE LIVES AND SIMPLE THOUGHTS:“A small effort in sharing my simple thoughts” by Raj Devalapalli

Raj Devalapalli shares reflections shaped by a health setback and escape, inviting readers to embrace purpose, joy, gratitude, forgiveness, and living in now.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Raj Devalapalli offers a reflective approach to purposeful living in SIMPLE LIVES AND SIMPLE THOUGHTS:“A small effort in sharing my simple thoughts.” Centered on purpose, happiness, mindfulness, gratitude, relationships, forgiveness, mindset, intention, and enlightenment, the book encourages readers to appreciate the present rather than becoming consumed by past mistakes or future uncertainty.

Devalapalli presents life as a limited and valuable journey, inviting people to recognize moments of joy, focus their energy on what they can control, and approach each day with greater awareness.

Throughout SIMPLE LIVES AND SIMPLE THOUGHTS:“A small effort in sharing my simple thoughts,” Devalapalli explores the idea that yesterday can provide lessons, today offers an opportunity to live fully, and tomorrow should be approached with hope. He uses the image of a bubble to illustrate life's beauty and uncertainty, emphasizing that its temporary nature makes the present especially meaningful.

His reflections encourage readers to release jealousy, hatred, unnecessary stress, and persistent worry while cultivating happiness, compassion, acceptance, and constructive relationships with others.

The book emerged from a major turning point in Devalapalli's life. In December 2017, he experienced a severe health setback and a narrow escape. Afterward, thoughts began coming to him during the early morning hours, prompting him to write them down despite not previously considering himself a writer. He began sharing those reflections on social media before eventually organizing them by theme.

That process became SIMPLE LIVES AND SIMPLE THOUGHTS:“A small effort in sharing my simple thoughts,” transforming a deeply personal experience into reflections intended for a wider audience.

Devalapalli considers every chapter meaningful, with themes spanning purpose, mindset and intentions, happiness and blissfulness, relationships and forgiveness, and spirituality.

The book is intended particularly for people navigating stress, anxiety, emotional difficulty, or the pressures associated with pursuing success, while its broader message speaks to anyone seeking a happier and more purposeful outlook.

Acceptance, gratitude, and forgiveness remain central ideas, alongside the belief that fulfillment can grow from appreciating everyday experiences and positively contributing to the lives of others.

Raj Devalapalli began writing after an experience that changed how he viewed life and the importance of each day. His reflections emphasize that a purposeful existence involves more than individual achievement, extending to relationships, good intentions, thoughtful actions, and the happiness people share with those around them.

Through SIMPLE LIVES AND SIMPLE THOUGHTS:“A small effort in sharing my simple thoughts,” Devalapalli encourages readers to consider what they can change, accept what they cannot control, treasure the present, and build a meaningful legacy through gratitude, care, forgiveness, and purposeful living.

The book is now available in paperback and e-book formats, with the audiobook available on Spotify, Google, Apple, Barnes & Noble, Audiobooks, and Chirp.

Readers can secure their copy here:

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Raj Devalapalli

BrightKey PR

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Simple Lives And Simple Thoughts Encourages Life Purpose, Mindfulness, Joy, Forgiveness, Gratitude And Enlightenment News Provided By BrightKey PR September 30, 2026, 10:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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