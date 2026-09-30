Dr. John Lee

- Dr. John LeeCA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The chiropractic profession continues to evolve, and practice owners are facing new opportunities and challenges in technology, patient care, leadership, and business operations. To help chiropractic professionals prepare for the future, Alpha Omega Consulting will host Chiropractic Business Mastery 2027 on January 29–30, 2027, at the Westin South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California.Designed for chiropractors and their teams, Chiropractic Business Mastery 2027 will provide two days of education, hands-on learning, and networking focused on building stronger, more efficient, and sustainable practices.The event will cover key areas impacting modern chiropractic practices, including:AI for the Modern Practice - Practical ways to incorporate artificial intelligence into marketing, patient communication, team training, and daily operations.Advanced Treatment Solutions - Insights into technologies such as shockwave therapy, spinal decompression, and laser therapy, including clinical and business implementation strategies.Business & Leadership Systems - Strategies designed to strengthen foundational systems, improve efficiency, and support practice growth.Hands-On CA Workshops - Practical training opportunities that teams can take back and implement within their practices.Saturday Night Awards Gala - An opportunity for attendees to celebrate achievements, connect with fellow practice owners, and close out the event together.“Chiropractic practices are entering a time where adaptability, strong systems, and continued learning will play an important role in future success,” said Dr. Lee“Chiropractic Business Mastery was created to bring doctors and their teams together to learn, connect, and prepare for what's ahead.”The event is designed for chiropractic professionals who want to continue improving their practice operations, explore emerging technologies, and connect with other leaders in the profession.Registration is now open for Chiropractic Business Mastery 2027. Early-bird pricing is available for attendees who register in advance.Event Details:Event: Chiropractic Business Mastery 2027Date: January 29–30, 2027Location: The Westin South Coast PlazaCosta Mesa, CaliforniaTo learn more and register, visit:Watch the event announcement video:

Dr. John Lee

Alpha Omega Consulting

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Chiropractic Business Mastery 2027 News Provided By Alpha Omega Consulting September 30, 2026, 10:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education



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