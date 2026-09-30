Army, BSF Hold Strategic Seminar In Shillong To Strengthen Border Coordination

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Sep 30 (IANS) A crucial seminar between the Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) was held in Shillong for better operational coordination.

The "Army-BSF Synergy Seminar 2026" was hosted by the 101 Area of the Army's Eastern Command. Participants included senior officers from the BSF's Meghalaya, Guwahati, Mizoram, and Cachar and Tripura Frontiers.

The BSF is in charge of managing the 4,096 km border with Bangladesh. Of this, 856 km lies in Tripura, 443 km in Meghalaya, 318 km in Mizoram, and 262 km in Assam. The remaining 2,217 km of the border is managed by the South Bengal and North Bengal Frontiers of West Bengal.

The terrain through which the border runs makes management difficult. It comprises riverine, forested, and hilly stretches, where fencing is difficult.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, about 3,232.2 km, or approximately 78 per cent of the border, is fenced. There is little possibility of fencing the 174.5 km that has water bodies, marshes and dense forests.

Apart from intensive patrolling, the BSF now uses advanced surveillance equipment to keep a check on criminal activities and illegal immigration.

While the Army is not directly involved in management of the India-Bangladesh border, some of its vital installations and assets along the northeastern states lie close, requiring greater coordination with the BSF.

"Regular sharing of intelligence is key to effective border management. In the past, forces inimical to India's interests have used this border. It is a difficult border to manage, given the terrain, similarities in languages and cultures, and other factors. A coordinated effort is required for better handling of the situation," an official said.

Espionage and sabotage are issues that both the Army and BSF are extremely concerned about.

In the past, the border has been used by agencies of other countries to gather intelligence about Indian military assets and movements in the northeastern states. The 101 Area of the Army plays a crucial role in combat logistics and operational maintenance of units based along the northern border. It is keen to keep all movement details confidential.

"The seminar focused on enhancing operational coordination, strengthening joint synergy, improving information sharing and fostering an integrated approach to effective border management," the Eastern Command posted on X.