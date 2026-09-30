India Aligns Development Agenda With Renewable Energy And Green Policy: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) India is increasingly aligning its development agenda with climate action, integrating renewable energy, energy efficiency and green industrial policy into economic planning rather than treating environmental goals as separate priorities, a new report has said.

The report from Vietnam Times said“India's climate journey increasingly reflects a broader transformation in its development model,” with climate policies designed to boost energy security, manufacturing, investment and employment rather than slow economic growth.

"The country's approach demonstrates how climate policies can simultaneously strengthen energy security, encourage manufacturing, attract investment, generate employment and improve technological capabilities," the publication said.

India's climate strategy has evolved from the 2008 National Action Plan on Climate Change which introduced eight National Missions covering renewable energy, enhanced energy efficiency, sustainable habitat, water conservation, sustainable agriculture, Himalayan ecosystem protection, Green India and strategic knowledge for climate change.

The report highlighted the success of these programs, saying National Solar Mission evolved as the most visible pillars of India's clean energy transformation, while the Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme encouraged greater industrial energy efficiency across energy-intensive sectors.

Further, UJALA LED programme and the National Green Hydrogen Mission, are also being used to drive industrial competitiveness while cutting emissions.

The rapid growth in solar, wind and hybrid projects came from incentives for domestic solar manufacturing under the Production Linked Incentive scheme, and policies to scale green hydrogen to support decarbonisation in hard‐to‐abate sectors.

Government estimates indicated that the National Green Hydrogen Mission could notably cut dependence on imported fossil fuels while attracting substantial private investment and creating new employment opportunities across the clean energy value chain.

The Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) programme and complementary state-level policies helped accelerate pace of adoption of electric buses, two-wheelers and passenger vehicles.

The report noted that India's climate narrative is also gaining international visibility, adding that global climate summits extend the country's experience in climate missions into international partnerships, particularly across developing countries seeking affordable pathways to clean energy and climate resilience.

-IANS

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