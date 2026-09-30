Peace Must Come First For Development, Administrative Processes, Says Manipur CM

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Sep 30 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, on Wednesday, while interacting with a delegation of the Hmar tribal community, stressed that peace must come first and said restoration of peace and stability was essential for taking forward development and administrative processes in the state.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation that the issues raised by them would be looked into, and necessary action would be taken.

Tipaimukh Assembly Constituency MLA Ngursanglur Sanate, along with representatives of various Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) from tribal-inhabited Pherzawl district, called on Khemchand Singh at the Chief Minister's Bungalow and apprised him of various issues and grievances concerning the people of the area.

Manipur's Pherzawl district shares its inter-state borders with Assam and Mizoram and is predominantly inhabited by the Hmar tribal community.

It may be noted that the peace initiative involving representatives of the Meitei and Hmar communities, held in Jiribam district in April in the presence of the Chief Minister, has contributed to maintaining peace and harmony between the two communities, who continue to live together peacefully since then.

The MLA briefed the Chief Minister on issues relating to road connectivity, electricity and banking services, and sought his intervention to address the difficulties faced by the people.

Regarding road connectivity, the delegation sought the upgradation of the Jiribam (along southern Assam)-Tipaimukh road, presently a district road, to National Highway status. They highlighted that the road would provide an important link between National Highway-37 and NH-2, thereby improving connectivity between Jiribam, Tipaimukh and adjoining areas.

The delegation also raised issues concerning power connectivity in the area.

Among the demands was the proposed power-line connection from Sipuikaun Power Station to Parbung. They also highlighted the need to extend power supply to other areas through the proposed power line connections.

The delegation further apprised the Chief Minister of the need to establish a bank in the area, highlighting the difficulties faced by the people due to the absence of banking facilities.

The members also raised matters concerning the Pherzawl Autonomous District Council (ADC) and conveyed their concerns and aspirations regarding its establishment.

The delegation comprised representatives of ITAC (Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee), Pherzawl, and Jiribam, Hmar Inpui Hmarram Region and Hmar Inpui Vangai Region; Secretary, Hmar Inpui Hmarram Region and Rothangkhum, President, Hmar Inpui Vangai Region.