Cairo Bank Unifies Security Operations Across More Than 230 Branches With Genetec Security Center

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Centralized command and control help the bank strengthen regulatory oversight, enhance customer experience, and coordinate operational intelligence across its nationwide network Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, September 2026 - Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, today announced Cairo Bank has successfully deployed the Genetec Security Center platform transforming how the financial institution monitors, manages, and optimizes operations across one of Egypt's largest branch networks.

Cairo Bank is one of the largest and oldest financial institutions in Egypt, serving over three million customers through more than 230 branches. The security advancement was driven by new regulatory requirements from the Central Bank of Egypt, alongside Cairo Bank's broader digital transformation agenda aligned with Egypt Vision 2030. Beyond compliance, the bank needed a scalable operational intelligence foundation to strengthen oversight, improve customer experience, and support long-term expansion and financial inclusion.

The implementation unifies video surveillance, access control, and intrusion detection into a single platform, allowing operators to centrally manage more than 6,000 cameras across 122 active branches, with deployment across the full network nearing completion. The platform provides the necessary operational foundation for a centralised Command and Control Room, where operators can monitor branch activity, coordinate response, and support decision-making across the institution.

The system also separates operational responsibilities. IT and security teams can monitor device health and system status without accessing sensitive video feeds, supporting strict data governance and privacy requirements.“Unification and scalability were just the starting points. From day one, I knew we wanted functionalities that add value to all aspects of our operations. Security Center delivered everything we wanted in one easy-to-use solution,” said Major General Hesham Tawfiq, Head of Security at Cairo Bank.

From security monitoring to operational intelligence:

Beyond traditional surveillance, the platform introduces automation and analytics capabilities that support both security and operational decision-making across its branch network. These capabilities are now embedded across the entire branch network, helping Cairo Bank strengthen compliance reporting, improve risk detection, and enhance operational consistency at scale. The platform also provides insights into branch activity patterns, customer flow, and operational trends, extending the value of security data beyond incident monitoring while keeping governance and operational control central to the deployment.

Preserving infrastructure choice:

Security Center's open architecture allowed Cairo Bank to integrate best-of-breed hardware while preserving existing infrastructure investments. It also enables the bank to add technologies and expand the deployment over time without standardizing on a single hardware provider.

“We are honored to work with a forward-thinking institution like Cairo Bank that continuously seeks new ways to leverage technology,” said Firas Jadalla, Regional Director, Middle East & Africa at Genetec Inc.“By unifying systems, the bank is building a consistent operational foundation for its branch network, allowing it to respond to changing regulatory and operational requirements while retaining control over how its environment evolves.”

Strategic systems integrator role:

Integrated Technics, the systems integrator responsible for delivering the project, led the proof of concept, system design and implementation. The company continues to provide technical support and system optimization as the deployment expands.

“The Command and Control Room gives Cairo Bank a real-time operational hub built on Security Center, bringing video surveillance, access control and intrusion detection into a single interface. This enables operators to monitor activity across the branch network, coordinate responses and make faster, more informed decisions,” said Walid Alagamy, CEO of Integrated Technics.