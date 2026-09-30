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IKEA Marks Masquerade Festival With Award Winning Chef JP Anglo's Special Filipino Menu
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Limited-time menu brings Filipino favourites to IKEA restaurants across the UAE till 4 October
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Originating in Bacolod City and known as the“Festival of Smiles”, Masquerade is recognised for its colourful masks, lively celebrations and spirit of joy and resilience. Bringing that sense of togetherness to the table, IKEA is inviting the Filipino community in the UAE, as well as food lovers looking to discover new flavours, to come together over familiar Filipino dishes throughout the six-day celebration. Created in collaboration with Chef JP Anglo, the menu features a selection of Filipino favourites spanning starters, breakfast, soups, main courses and desserts. New to IKEA, guests can enjoy Chef JP's Lumpiang Shanghai as a starter or add-on, alongside dishes including Tapsilog with Siomai, Chicken Arroz Caldo, Chicken Sopas, Chicken Sotanghon, Bistek Tagalog, Beef Kare Kare and BBQ Chicken, followed by desserts including Buko Pandan and Kaffir Lime Leche Flan. Prices start from AED 9, with selected add-ons available from AED 3. Chef JP Anglo will also visit participating IKEA stores from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM during the celebration, giving guests an opportunity to experience the Masquerade menu during his scheduled appearances. Chef JP UAE store visit schedule:
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29 September: IKEA Dubai Festival City
30 September: IKEA Dubai Jebel Ali
1 October: IKEA Jimi, Al Ain
2 October: IKEA Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
3 October: IKEA Dubai Festival City
4 October: IKEA Dubai Festival City
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