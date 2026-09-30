IKEA Marks Masquerade Festival With Award Winning Chef JP Anglo's Special Filipino Menu

Limited-time menu brings Filipino favourites to IKEA restaurants across the UAE till 4 October

Dubai, UAE, September 2026: IKEA, operated by Al-Futtaim in the UAE, is marking the Masquerade Festival, one of the Philippines' most colourful cultural celebrations, with a limited-time Filipino menu developed in collaboration with award winning Chef JP Anglo, available across participating IKEA restaurants till 4 October 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Originating in Bacolod City and known as the“Festival of Smiles”, Masquerade is recognised for its colourful masks, lively celebrations and spirit of joy and resilience. Bringing that sense of togetherness to the table, IKEA is inviting the Filipino community in the UAE, as well as food lovers looking to discover new flavours, to come together over familiar Filipino dishes throughout the six-day celebration.

Created in collaboration with Chef JP Anglo, the menu features a selection of Filipino favourites spanning starters, breakfast, soups, main courses and desserts. New to IKEA, guests can enjoy Chef JP's Lumpiang Shanghai as a starter or add-on, alongside dishes including Tapsilog with Siomai, Chicken Arroz Caldo, Chicken Sopas, Chicken Sotanghon, Bistek Tagalog, Beef Kare Kare and BBQ Chicken, followed by desserts including Buko Pandan and Kaffir Lime Leche Flan. Prices start from AED 9, with selected add-ons available from AED 3.

Chef JP Anglo will also visit participating IKEA stores from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM during the celebration, giving guests an opportunity to experience the Masquerade menu during his scheduled appearances.

29 September: IKEA Dubai Festival City 30 September: IKEA Dubai Jebel Ali 1 October: IKEA Jimi, Al Ain 2 October: IKEA Yas Island, Abu Dhabi 3 October: IKEA Dubai Festival City 4 October: IKEA Dubai Festival City

Chef JP UAE store visit schedule:

About IKEA UAE:

IKEA UAE offers an extensive range of home furnishing products & accessories of good design, value and functionality. In the UAE for 35 years, the IKEA stores in Dubai Festival City, Festival Plaza in Jebel Ali and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi closely follow the popular self-serve and self-assembly concept which was conceived in Sweden over half a century ago. IKEA serves a wide choice of refreshments at the IKEA Restaurant and Café. The Customer Ordering and Collection Point in Al Ain offers residents easy access to well-designed products at a great price.

Customers can also join the IKEA FAMILY loyalty programme to avail of great offers and extended services on every visit to the store. Toll free number for the world-famous brand is 800 4532 (800 IKEA). For more information visit , or @IKEAUAE on X.

About Al-Futtaim Group:

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, the CIS and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim's work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of more than 40,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world's most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim's approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders, supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.