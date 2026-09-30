Checkout Integrates Jaywan Into Its UAE Acquiring Platform

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DUBAI, UAE – Checkout, a leading global digital payments company, today announced that it has integrated Jaywan, the UAE's domestic card scheme, into its acquiring platform. This capability enables merchants to accept Jaywan cards through Checkout's domestic connectivity, staying fully compliant with the UAE's mandate and meeting consumer expectations. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The launch of Jaywan is a significant step in the UAE's digital transformation agenda. Operated by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE, the scheme is designed to strengthen the country's national payments infrastructure and support secure, sovereign digital commerce. By enabling Jaywan within its acquiring platform, Checkout is supporting that transition for UAE enterprises and helping build a more resilient payments ecosystem.

As banks and licensed financial institutions continue issuing Jaywan cards, Checkout will automatically recognize transactions and route them through Jaywan payment rails. For all merchants, the transition is managed behind the scenes, maintaining a consistent checkout experience while reducing operational and compliance complexity.

Jaywan gives merchants many benefits across payment performance and compliance. By using domestic routing, merchants can reduce reliance on international rails and bring more control back onshore. Processing through Checkout also ensures merchants can stay ahead of all new AEP regulatory mandates, with them embedded directly into their acquiring platform. Backed by a modern and resilient infrastructure, managing both local and global processing needs with Checkout brings significant advantages to any fast-growing, ambitious enterprise in the UAE.

Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager, MENA, Checkout, comments:“Enabling Jaywan is a defining step in the UAE's payments evolution. We have built Jaywan directly into our acquiring platform so businesses can stay ready for the mandate, protect performance and manage the cost and compliance impact within the same platform they currently use.”

myAster, Aster DM Healthcare's omnichannel digital health platform is one of the first in UAE to enable Jaywan as a payment method. myAster partnered with Checkout in December 2025 to create a smooth and secure global payment system for all digital healthcare services for its 5 million+ registered users.

Nalla Karunanithy, Chief Executive Officer, Aster Digital Health & Omnichannel, comments:“Healthcare is increasingly digital, and payments need to evolve with the same speed and simplicity. Offering Jaywan on myAster is another step toward making every part of the digital healthcare journey effortless, secure, and locally relevant for our customers. As one of the early platforms to offer Jaywan, we are proud to support the UAE's vision for a more connected and resilient digital payments ecosystem, while giving our customers a greater experience on myAster and the mobile application.”

Andrea Cianchetti, Chief Products Officer at Al Etihad Payments, comments:“For Jaywan to become a natural part of how businesses and consumers transact across every payment environment, acceptance must be built into the infrastructure they already use. The integration with Checkout does that for digital commerce, bringing Jaywan to a broad range of businesses through the acquiring platform they operate on. As more participants across the industry follow, Jaywan becomes increasingly embedded in everyday commerce across the UAE.”

The announcement builds on Checkout's long-standing leadership in the UAE. In 2023, the company became the first global payments provider to secure a UAE acquiring licence from the Central Bank of the UAE and recently received in-principle approval for a Stored Value Facilities licence, supporting its ambition to bring acquiring and issuing together on a single UAE platform. Checkout serves leading local and global businesses across the region, including SHEIN, talabat, Tamara, and Careem.