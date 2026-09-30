Women Must Choose Themselves, Focus On Growth, Says CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday emphasised women's safety and empowerment while addressing students at the 'Parampara Se Pragati' programme at Maitreyi College, saying that strict action would be taken against those involved in wrongdoing.

'First, choose yourself'

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said that women often prioritise their families over themselves and urged girls to choose themselves and focus on their own growth. "Girls and women often have one shortcoming: they think they do not want to do anything for themselves and only want to do things for their families. But first, choose yourself," she said.

Recalling her own journey, the Chief Minister said that she never imagined she would one day become the Chief Minister and address students. "When I was a student like you, I never thought that I would become the Chief Minister and speak to you," Gupta said.

Highlighting the importance of women's participation in the country's progress, she said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often emphasised that the country can move ahead only when its women and girls progress.

Gender Sensitisation and Collective Responsibility

Gupta also spoke about incidents concerning women's safety and said that responsibility for creating a safe environment lies with everyone in society. "When incidents happen in Delhi where questions are raised over the safety of girls, families often impose restrictions only on girls. But when restrictions are needed, boys should also be taught," she said.

Referring to the need for gender sensitisation, she said boys should understand respect and consent. "Everyone should understand their dos and don'ts. Boys should understand that they have to respect others, and they should know that 'NO' means NO," she said.

The Chief Minister said that ensuring safety was a collective responsibility and called upon society to understand both rights and duties.

'Wrongdoers Will Not Be Spared'

"If anyone does anything wrong in this city, they will not be spared," Gupta said.

Expressing support for women and girls, she said, "I stand with every daughter of mine. Whatever fight you have to fight, I will stand with you."

She added that Delhi should become a city where women can move freely without fear. "There is no place for fear or terror in our city. We have to ensure that our daughters can go anywhere at any time. Those who do something wrong will receive such punishment that future generations will think before committing such an act," she said.

(ANI)

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