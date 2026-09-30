Screams, Blood And Cockpit Chaos: What Happened On Flydubai Flight That Landed In Saudi Arabia? VIDEO

A Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv turned into a frightening mid-air emergency on Wednesday after a reported incident inside the cockpit triggered an emergency alert and forced the aircraft to divert to Saudi Arabia. Passengers described hearing screams and later seeing blood inside the cockpit, while reports claimed that one of the pilots may have been attacked. The exact circumstances remain under investigation.

The Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, operating as Flydubai flight FZ1073, was carrying around 150 people when the dramatic sequence unfolded. According to reports, the aircraft transmitted Squawk 7500, a transponder code associated with unlawful interference or a possible hijacking. The alert prompted heightened security concerns, with reports that Israeli fighter jets were scrambled as authorities tried to determine what was happening onboard.

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WATCH: Terrifying footage of the incident, recorded from a passenger window aboard the aircraft flydubai.- Yedioth Ahronot News. twitter/ySOKQzuz3l

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However, subsequent reports indicated that the emergency may have stemmed from an altercation between the two pilots rather than a conventional hijacking. Israeli media reports said the pilots were involved in a violent confrontation inside the cockpit, although several details surrounding the incident have not been independently verified.

Passengers recalled a terrifying scene. One passenger reportedly told Israeli media:“We heard screams on the plane. Then they opened the cockpit, and we saw blood, and someone had stabbed the pilot with a pocketknife.” The passenger also said Israeli travellers helped crew members restrain the alleged attacker. Another account described passengers praying“Shema Yisrael” during the ordeal.

Reports have also suggested that the aircraft experienced a sudden and substantial drop in altitude, intensifying fears among those onboard. A separate report said the aircraft dropped around 20,000 feet before the situation stabilised.

The flight eventually diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it made a safe emergency landing. Passengers and crew were reported to have survived the incident. The aircraft's diversion came after it stopped its planned journey towards Ben Gurion Airport following the emergency signals.

While reports about a cockpit fight, stabbing and blood have circulated widely, these details should be treated cautiously until officially established. Different reports have also offered conflicting information about the pilots' backgrounds. Authorities are expected to examine what happened inside the cockpit, why the emergency codes were transmitted and what caused the aircraft's sudden change in altitude and route.

The dramatic incident has since triggered widespread attention online, with videos and passenger accounts adding to the intense public interest surrounding the Flydubai emergency landing.