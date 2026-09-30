Indian Railways: Ticket Checking Rules Get Stricter From October 1 Check Here

Indian Railways: Central Railway is starting a special ticket checking drive from October 1. Passengers must carry their original ID proofs along with their train tickets. Ticket examiners will treat passengers as ticketless travelers if...

Railway authorities have shared a big update for train passengers. Ticket checking is getting much stricter now. The railway board is bringing new ticket checking rules from October 1, 2026. Passengers must carry a specific document with their tickets.

Central Railway will run a special ticket checking drive from October 1 to October 31. Ticket examiners will conduct stricter checks inside trains and at stations. Officials will closely monitor concession tickets, reservation quota bookings, e-passes, and PTOs.

Passengers must carry their original ID proofs along with their tickets during this drive. Ticket examiners will question the ticket validity if a passenger fails to show the required ID. Every single person needs to show an ID card if multiple people travel together.

Ticket examiners will treat all passengers on that ticket as ticketless travelers if they fail to show their ID cards. Railway officials will impose fines or take other necessary actions against the travelers according to the rules.

Railway employees and their families often use the PTO facility to buy tickets at lower fares. These passengers must also carry their original ID cards now. They will face trouble during the journey otherwise. Passengers should verify both their tickets and IDs before starting their trip.