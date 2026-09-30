$PRTH Deal Investigation Notification: BFA Law Is Investigating The Priority Technology $8.05 Per Share Take Private Deal Contact The Firm If You Hold Shares

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

Thomas Priore is Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.'s controlling stockholder, chairman and CEO. On September 21, 2026, Priority Technology announced that it had agreed to sell itself to Priore for $8.05 per share.

Key Details of the Priority Technology ($PRTH) Investigation:



Investigation Overview: Breaches of Fiduciary Duty in connection with the pending controller take-private merger at $8.05 per share Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights

Why is the Priority Technology Transaction being Investigated?

Priority Technology Holdings is controlled by Thomas Priore, who owns approximately 56.54% of the company's stock. On September 21, 2026, the company announced that it had agreed to be acquired by entities controlled by Thomas Priore (and certain of his affiliates) in a deal that will give the company's stockholders $8.05 per share in cash.

The deal was approved by a purportedly independent special committee of the company's board of directors and is subject to approval by the minority stockholders.

BFA Law is investigating whether the terms of this merger are fair to the minority stockholders, and whether the ongoing process to approve the merger is sufficient to protect the rights of the minority stockholders. If the terms of the merger are unfair, or if the company did not deploy sufficient legal protections when negotiating the merger, then Thomas Priore and the company's board of directors may have breached their fiduciary duties to PRTH's stockholders in connection with the merger.

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What Can You Do?

If you are a current holder of Priority Technology stock, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360 and“SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

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