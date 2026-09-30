$LINC Class Notification: Suffer Losses On Your Lincoln Educational Investment? BFA Law Reminds Investors Of The Imminent November 10 Securities Fraud Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lincoln Educational Services has been sued for securities fraud after its stock plummeted 24.93% because Lincoln allegedly misrepresented the effectiveness of its admissions process and concealed that it was experiencing a significant drop in student starts relative to enrollment

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

If you invested in Lincoln, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: .

Key Details of the Lincoln Educational Services ($LINC) Class Action:



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 10, 2026

Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud alleging Lincoln misrepresented the effectiveness of its admissions process and concealed that it was experiencing a significant drop in student starts relative to enrollment

Alleged Stock Drop: August 10, 2026 – 24.93% Stock Drop

Court: U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Investors have until November 10, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Lincoln securities. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. It is captioned Bacha v. Lincon Educational Services Corporation, et al., No. 26-cv-11842.

Why is Lincoln Educational Services Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Lincoln provides various career-oriented postsecondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States.

According to the complaint, Lincoln told investors that its investments in people and processes were“positively impacting our student retention rate.” What's more, Lincoln stated that its corporate partnerships and initiatives were“designed to begin yielding meaningful contributions as we turn into 2027.”

As alleged, Defendants failed to disclose that Lincoln's admissions process was not effectively converting students from enrollment to start and that Lincoln was experiencing a significant drop in student starts relative to enrollment.

Why did Lincoln Educational Services' Stock Drop?

On August 10, 2026, Lincoln reported earnings for the second quarter of 2026. Lincoln reported student starts increased only approximately 1% despite enrollment growing 9%,“as fewer enrolled students than expected attended the first day of class.” Lincoln further disclosed that“during the quarter, we observed changes in the student decision-making process that affected conversion from enrollment to start” and that Lincoln“ha[s] taken, and [will] continue to take, actions to address these trends[.]”

On this news, Lincoln stock dropped $10.22 per share, or 24.93%, from a closing price of $40.99 per share on August 7, 2026, to $30.77 per share on August 10, 2026, the following trading day.

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What Can You Do?

If you invested in Lincoln, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360, and“SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

BFA's notable successes include a recovery of over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc's Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

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