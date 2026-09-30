Nuclear Diamond Batteries Inc., Targets 150 Million-Device Lorawan Ecosystem With 'Perpetual Sensor' Nuclear Micropower Architecture

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New White paper examines how ultra-long-duration betavoltaic power could enable a new generation of maintenance-minimized wireless sensors across utilities, infrastructure, defense, agriculture, industrial monitoring and remote environments

MESQUITE, Nev., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MESQUITE, Nev., September 29, 2026 - Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. (OTCID: NDBI) (“NDBI” or the“Company”), a developer of nuclear diamond battery technologies through its majority-owned subsidiary AtomiQ, Inc. (“AtomiQ”), today announced publication of The Perpetual Sensor: Nuclear Diamond Batteries for LoRaWAN and the Next Generation of Long-Life IoT, a technology, applications and commercialization white paper examining the potential intersection of betavoltaic micropower and LoRaWAN® wireless connectivity.

The white paper explores how long-duration, low-output nuclear power sources could potentially address one of the persistent challenges in the Internet of Things: powering sensors deployed in locations where conventional battery replacement is difficult, costly, dangerous or impractical.

The publication follows a major milestone for the LoRaWAN ecosystem. On September 22, 2026, the LoRa Alliance® reported that the number of LoRaWAN-connected devices worldwide had reached 150 million, growing at approximately 25% CAGR. The Alliance also reported more than 695 certified devices, nearly 1,000 products available through its marketplace, and more than 340 member organizations.

A Different Power Architecture for Long-Life Sensors

Betavoltaic power sources differ fundamentally from conventional electrochemical batteries.

Rather than storing a finite quantity of chemical energy, a betavoltaic device converts energy released through radioactive decay into a continuous electrical output. Depending on isotope selection, device architecture and operating requirements, such systems have the potential to provide low levels of continuous power over extended periods.

Because many wireless transmitters require brief power levels substantially above their average consumption, the white paper examines a hybrid architecture in which a nuclear micropower source continuously charges an energy-storage component - such as a low-leakage capacitor, supercapacitor or other storage element - which can then supply the short-duration power pulse required for sensing and wireless transmission.

The paper identifies LoRaWAN Class A devices as a particularly relevant architecture because these devices can spend substantial periods in low-power states between sensing and transmission events.

“We are not trying to replace conventional batteries everywhere,” said Greg Rubin, CEO of AtomiQ, Inc.,subsidiary of NDBI. “We are focused on applications where replacing a battery can become more expensive, difficult or mission-critical than the sensor itself - buried infrastructure, pipelines, bridges, mines, remote environmental stations, defense installations and other hard-to-access assets.”

Rubin continued:“The concept is straightforward: continuously generate a small amount of energy, accumulate it, and periodically use that stored energy to sense, process and transmit data. LoRaWAN is particularly interesting because it was designed around low-power, long-range communications and already has a very large global ecosystem.”

White Paper Highlights

The white paper examines:

. 19 potential application sectors. These include utility infrastructure, pipeline and oil-and-gas monitoring, structural health monitoring, unattended defense sensors, environmental science, agriculture, mining, remote industrial monitoring, satellite-connected IoT and high-value asset monitoring.

. Application-specific energy requirements. The analysis illustrates why the sensor itself - not necessarily the radio - may become the dominant energy consumer in certain deployments.

. Energy accumulation architecture. The paper examines the use of betavoltaic generation combined with an intermediate energy-storage component to support intermittent higher-power sensing and LoRaWAN transmission events.

. Reporting-frequency analysis. Illustrative energy budgets demonstrate how transmission intervals could vary depending on continuous source output, sensor consumption, environmental conditions and stored-energy requirements.

. Direct-to-satellite connectivity. The paper examines the emerging combination of LoRaWAN-compatible terrestrial and satellite connectivity for sensors deployed beyond conventional network coverage.

. Potential high-value markets. The analysis prioritizes applications where battery replacement costs, access restrictions, worker safety, equipment downtime or mission requirements may justify a premium long-duration power source.

. Development roadmap. The proposed roadmap progresses from laboratory energy-budget validation and a bench-scale demonstrator to an environmental beacon, field pilots, ruggedized modules, satellite-capable configurations and application-specific products.

The paper also contains 12 figures and infographics illustrating device-class suitability, energy architecture, application prioritization, development stages and potential market positioning.

A 150-Million-Device Ecosystem

NDBI believes the significance of the opportunity is not simply the projected growth of IoT, but the increasing number of connected devices being placed into locations where ongoing maintenance can become a significant lifecycle expense.

The LoRa Alliance reported in September 2026 that LoRaWAN now connects more than 150 million devices globally, including utility infrastructure, industrial sensors, agricultural applications, tracked assets and safety devices.

Individual deployments cited by the Alliance illustrate the scale already being reached: ZENNER Connect reported more than 11.6 million sensors; Netmore reported 11.2 million active devices; The Things Industries reported approximately 6 million connected devices; and Veolia reported more than 4 million active smart meters in France.

These deployments demonstrate an established global ecosystem into which new power architectures could potentially be integrated.

Market Context

Third-party market research indicates substantial projected growth in LoRaWAN and continued development of the nuclear-battery sector.

Global Market Insights estimates that the global LoRaWAN market was approximately $3.7 billion in 2024 and projects it could reach approximately $75.8 billion by 2034, representing a 41.1% compound annual growth rate over the forecast period.

Separately, Mordor Intelligence estimates the LoRa and LoRaWAN IoT connectivity market at approximately $10.71 billion in 2025, potentially reaching $44.76 billion by 2030, representing a 33.1% CAGR.

The estimates differ because the research firms use different definitions, market boundaries and methodologies.

For nuclear batteries, Mordor Intelligence forecasts the betavoltaic segment of the broader nuclear-battery market to expand at approximately 15.8% CAGR through 2030.

Another third-party estimate published by Valuates Reports valued the global betavoltaic battery market at approximately $3.4 million in 2023 and projected approximately $11.4 million by 2030, representing an estimated 18.7% CAGR.

These market estimates are independent third-party forecasts and should not be interpreted as projections of NDBI revenue, market share or future financial performance.

Building Toward the“Perpetual Sensor”

The white paper introduces what NDBI calls the “Perpetual Sensor” architecture: a wireless sensing platform designed around continuous micropower generation, energy accumulation, ultra-low-power electronics and intermittent communications.

The term“perpetual” describes the design objective of dramatically extending unattended operating life and reducing or potentially eliminating routine battery replacement during the useful life of certain sensor deployments. It does not mean that any physical device operates indefinitely.

NDBI believes the most compelling early applications are likely to be those where the economic cost of servicing the power source is disproportionately high relative to the electronics being powered.

Examples may include buried or embedded sensors, inaccessible infrastructure, hazardous industrial environments, defense and national-security applications, remote environmental stations and other installations where conventional battery servicing requires personnel, vehicles, excavation, shutdowns or specialized equipment.

Intellectual Property Platform

NDBI's nuclear-battery technology portfolio is held and managed through AtomiQ and includes intellectual property covering nuclear-voltaic power generation, advanced electrode structures and carbon nanomaterials.

The portfolio includes U.S. Patent No. 12,394,534 B2,“Nuclear Voltaic Power-Source,” covering a diamond-based nuclear-voltaic architecture designed to convert energy from radioisotope decay into electrical power.

In addition, the USPTO has issued Notices of Allowance for applications covering a high-porosity metal-organic framework electrode incorporating carbon nano-onion structures and methods for the synthesis and functionalization of carbon nano-onions.

Additional patent applications relating to nuclear-battery technologies and associated materials and architectures remain pending.

From White Paper to Demonstration

NDBI emphasizes that the white paper describes a proposed engineering and commercialization pathway rather than a commercially available product.

The Company has not yet built, certified or commercialized a nuclear-powered LoRaWAN sensor.

A principal objective of the proposed development program is therefore to convert the paper's theoretical energy-budget analysis into measured experimental data.

Initial development milestones contemplated in the white paper include characterization of continuous source output, energy-storage efficiency, sensor consumption, transmission energy requirements and achievable reporting intervals.

Successful laboratory validation could then support development of an integrated prototype and subsequent field testing.

“Our next objective is measurement,” Rubin said.“The important milestone will not be another projection. It will be demonstrating a complete energy balance - how much power is continuously generated, how efficiently it can be stored, how much energy the sensor and radio consume, and how frequently the system can reliably transmit.”

Availability

The Perpetual Sensor: Nuclear Diamond Batteries for LoRaWAN and the Next Generation of Long-Life IoT is available through the Nuclear Diamond Batteries website.

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About Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc.

Nuclear Diamond Batteries, Inc. (OTCID: NDBI), through its subsidiary AtomiQ, Inc., is developing nuclear diamond battery and advanced-energy technologies designed to convert energy from radioisotope decay into long-duration electrical power.

The Company is pursuing potential applications across defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, remote sensing and Internet-of-Things markets where long operating life and reduced maintenance may provide meaningful advantages.

NDBI remains a development-stage company and has not commenced commercial production of nuclear diamond batteries. Development, possession, processing, manufacturing and distribution of products involving radioactive materials may be subject to licensing, regulatory approvals and other requirements of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, applicable Agreement States and other governmental authorities.

NDBI's common stock is quoted on OTC Markets

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements concerning potential applications of the Company's technology, product concepts, technical performance objectives, development milestones, intellectual-property strategy, regulatory pathways, commercialization plans, potential markets and future business opportunities.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“believe,”“expect,”“may,”“could,”“potential,”“intend,”“plan,”“target,”“project,”“seek,”“would,”“should” and similar expressions.

These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and management judgments and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Such risks include, among others, technical-development risk; the ability to achieve required power output, conversion efficiency and energy-storage performance; availability and cost of suitable radioisotopes; regulatory requirements applicable to radioactive materials and nuclear-powered devices; manufacturing and supply-chain risks; financing requirements; intellectual-property risks; market acceptance; competition; and risks associated with securities quoted on OTC Markets.

NDBI has not yet built, tested, certified or commercialized a nuclear-powered LoRaWAN product. The architectures, energy budgets, reporting intervals, applications and development pathways discussed in the white paper are conceptual or illustrative unless specifically identified as measured experimental results and should not be interpreted as guarantees of future technical or commercial performance.

References to LoRaWAN, the LoRa Alliance and other third-party organizations, technologies, research or market data do not imply endorsement of NDBI or its technology. LoRaWAN® is a registered trademark used by the LoRa Alliance.

Third-party market estimates vary significantly according to methodology, definitions and assumptions. NDBI has not independently verified such forecasts, and they should not be interpreted as estimates of NDBI's future revenues, market share or financial results.

Readers should review the Company's disclosures available through OTC Markets and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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