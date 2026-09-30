$TTAN Investigation Notification: Suffer Losses On Your Servicetitan Investment? BFA Law Reminds Investors Of The Ongoing Securities Fraud Investigation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BFA Law is investigating whether ServiceTitan, Inc. committed securities fraud relating to statements about the development of its AI platform, Max, and the company's plans to expand into new trades.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

If you invested in ServiceTitan securities, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: .

Key Details of the ServiceTitan ($TTAN) Class Action Investigation:



Investigation Overview: Securities fraud relating to ServiceTitan's statements about the development of its AI platform, Max, and the company's plans to expand into new trades.

Stock Decline: September 9, 2026 – 30% Stock Drop Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Why is ServiceTitan Being Investigated for Securities Fraud?

ServiceTitan is an all-in-one operating system for trades businesses, such as HVAC, plumbing, roofing, landscaping, and other skilled trades. Max is ServiceTitan's AI-powered platform designed to automate business workflows for contractors and other trades businesses.

BFA is investigating whether ServiceTitan misled investors about its ability to expand into new trades while developing its advanced AI platform, Max.

Why did ServiceTitan's Stock Drop?

On September 8, 2026, ServiceTitan reported slowing growth in its key metric, Gross Transaction Volume, and provided operating income guidance of $29 – $30 million, representing a 33.6% sequential decline. ServiceTitan revealed that it“elected to tighten our focus on existing commercial trades... rather than the planned expansion of our offering to new trades” to“enable increased investments in and attention on Max.”

Following that announcement, ServiceTitan shares fell approximately 30% on September 9, 2026.

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What Can You Do?

If you invested in ServiceTitan securities, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360 and“SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit .

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