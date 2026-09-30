$LULU Investigation Notification: Suffer Losses On Your Lululemon Investment? BFA Law Reminds Investors Of The Ongoing Securities Fraud Investigation

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

Key Details of the Lululemon ($LULU) Class Action Investigation:



Investigation Overview: Securities fraud investigation relating to Lululemon's misrepresentations about the strength of its growth and overall business health

Largest Stock Drop: September 4, 2026 – 17.4% Stock Drop Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Why is Lululemon Being Investigated for Securities Fraud?

Lululemon is being investigated for securities fraud following significant stock drops. The decline in Lululemon's stock price caused significant losses to investors.

Lululemon is a designer, distributor, and retailer of technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. Lululemon's apparel includes pants, shorts, tops, and jackets designed for athletic activities, as well as fitness-oriented apparel and accessories.

BFA is investigating whether Lululemon misled investors about the strength of its growth and overall business health.

Why did Lululemon's Stock Drop?

On April 22, 2026, after market close, Lululemon announced that Heidi O'Neill would be appointed as CEO effective September 8, 2026. Analysts expressed skepticism that O'Neill was well-suited for this role given her background.

On this news, the price of Lululemon stock declined by $21.79 per share, or 13.3%, from a closing price of $163.45 per share on April 22, 2026, to a closing price of $141.66 per share on April 23, 2026.

Then, on June 4, 2026, after market close, Lululemon disclosed that gross margins were down 4% year-over-year. Further, sales trends slowed at the end of the quarter due to both negative media commentary about Lululemon's products and underwhelming results from new product launches.

On this news, the price of Lululemon stock declined by $10.96 per share, or 8.6%, from a closing price of $124.92 per share on June 4, 2026 to a closing price of $114.23 per share on June 5, 2026.

Then, on September 3, 2026, after market close, Lululemon announced a year-over-year revenue decline of 4.3%, including a 10% decline in same-store sales a 20% decline in Lululemon's core products-leggings and women's tops-during the quarter. Management lowered FY26 revenue, operating margins, EPS guidance, and issued fiscal 3Q26 EPS guidance which was 60% below analysts' expectations.

On this news, the price of Lululemon stock declined by $21.16 per share, or 17.4%, from a closing price of $121.77 per share on September 3, 2026 to a closing price of $100.61 per share on September 4, 2026.

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What Can You Do?

If you invested in Lululemon, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360, and“SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

BFA's notable successes include a recovery of over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit .

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