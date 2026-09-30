Arlo Announces New Survey To Explore The State Of Instructor-Led Training

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trainers, training teams and professional associations are being invited to take part in a new survey designed to capture how instructor-led training is evolving across in-person, virtual and blended learning environments.

The 2026 State of Instructor-Led Training survey, produced by Arlo and The Training Marketplace, is now open to professionals who run, manage or deliver instructor-led training. The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete, with findings expected to be published in a report in November.

The initiative aims to provide a dedicated industry benchmark for instructor-led training and give training professionals an opportunity to contribute directly to a broader picture of current practices, challenges and technology adoption.

The survey is intended for independent training providers, corporate training teams, associations that deliver courses for their members and freelance trainers.

Participants can access the survey through the Arlo Instructor-Led Training Surve.

Survey Examines the Changing Instructor-Led Training Landscape

The report will examine several areas of the instructor-led training market, including provider confidence, delivery models, pricing, course volumes, business models, technology adoption and the growing use of artificial intelligence.

It will also examine the changing balance between face-to-face, virtual and blended training, while incorporating insights into training buyer behavior from The Training Marketplace platform.

According to preview data released by Arlo alongside the survey, 67% of training providers surveyed said instructor-led training continues to account for most of their delivery and revenue.

The preliminary figures also indicate continued movement toward blended learning. Forty-three percent of respondents said they already offer blended learning, while another 32% said they plan to introduce it.

Private training is another significant area highlighted in the early data. Sixty-one percent of respondents said private training for specific clients drives their profits, while 52% said they use training marketplaces to market their courses.

The full report is expected to provide additional benchmarks and analysis once the survey period concludes.

Participants to Receive Early Access to Findings

Those who complete the survey will receive several benefits connected to the report, including early access to the findings when the report is released in November.

Participants will also receive first invitations to webinars featuring members of the report's expert advisory panel, as well as access to exclusive offers from report partners.

Survey participants will additionally be automatically entered into a drawing for a US$500 Amazon gift card.

“Everyone in this industry has opinions about where ILT is heading. Very few of us have had data to test them against. That's what makes this survey worth ten minutes of every provider's time,” said Andre van den Assum of Arlo.

Industry Advisory Panel Supports Research

The survey and resulting report are being guided by an advisory panel consisting of professionals and experts with experience across instructor-led training, learning and development, and training technology.

The advisory panel includes Donald H. Taylor; Catherine Brown of Good Humans Growth Network; Scott D'Amico of Communispond; Tammy Banks of Taye Training; Karl Kapp; Melissa Satterfield of Langevin; Peter Evans of The Training Marketplace; and Chris Teeling of Arlo Software.

According to the organizers, the panel will review the results and contribute industry context to the final report, helping connect the survey findings with the practical experiences of professionals working in instructor-led training.

About Arlo

Arlo is a software platform designed for instructor-led training providers. The platform supports public and private courses delivered in person, online or through blended formats, helping training organizations manage activities ranging from registration through certification.

Arlo provides a training management syste for organizations seeking to manage instructor-led training operations and learner experiences through a centralized platform.

About The Training Marketplace

The Training Marketplace is a global online marketplace that connects corporate training buyers with specialist training providers. The platform allows organizations to search for training providers and uses TaMi, an AI-powered discovery tool, to help buyers identify potential training partners.

Survey Information

The 2026 State of Instructor-Led Training survey is open to professionals involved in delivering or managing instructor-led training, including face-to-face, virtual and blended programs.

The survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete.

Survey:

Media Contact:

Andre van den Assum

Head of Marketing, Arlo

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CONTACT: Andre van den Assum Head of Marketing, Arlo...