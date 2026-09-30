How To Tell If Your House Is Too Humid In The Fall

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Carrollton, TX, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







As cooler temperatures arrive and homeowners begin closing windows and doors for the season, indoor moisture can become an overlooked household concern. TempPro is highlighting the importance of monitoring indoor relative humidity during the fall months, when reduced ventilation and everyday household activities can contribute to elevated moisture levels.

According to guidance cited in the source material, indoor relative humidity above 55% can be associated with inadequate ventilation or significant indoor moisture sources, while the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends maintaining indoor humidity between 30% and 50% for comfort and household moisture management.

Fall Conditions Can Increase Indoor Moisture

The transition from summer to fall does not necessarily eliminate humidity concerns. Cooler outdoor temperatures often lead homeowners to keep windows and doors closed, reducing natural ventilation. Cooking, showering and other routine household activities can continue introducing moisture into indoor air.

Rainy and damp fall weather can add another challenge. During the seasonal period between heavy air-conditioning use and consistent heating, indoor moisture may become less noticeable while still accumulating.

Common Signs of Excess Indoor Humidity

Homeowners may notice several indicators when indoor humidity levels rise. These can include condensation on windows and other cold surfaces, persistent musty odors, visible mold or mildew, a damp or clammy feeling, and changes to materials such as peeling paint or warped wood.

Identifying humidity levels early can help homeowners determine whether additional ventilation, moisture control or other household measures may be appropriate.

TempPro Highlights Digital Humidity Monitoring

According to the product information supplied by TempPro, the TP359 provides temperature accuracy of ±0.9°F and humidity accuracy of ±2% RH. The device also provides Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone monitoring, configurable alerts, graphical trend data and up to two years of data storage and export capabilities.

Its 3.5-inch backlit LCD display and multiple placement options are designed to provide convenient monitoring in different areas of a home.

Monitoring Can Help Identify Seasonal Patterns

Historical humidity information can provide homeowners with a clearer picture of how indoor conditions change throughout the day and across different seasons. Monitoring may reveal humidity increases after cooking or identify rooms that consistently experience higher moisture levels.

The TP359's alert functionality can notify users when temperature or humidity moves outside selected ranges, while its historical data can help identify recurring environmental patterns.

Practical Steps for Managing Indoor Humidity

Homeowners who identify elevated humidity can consider several practical measures, including improving ventilation in kitchens and bathrooms, addressing plumbing or building leaks, using a dehumidifier when appropriate, limiting indoor moisture sources and continuing to monitor humidity levels.

A hygrometer can provide measurable information instead of relying only on how the air feels. Proper placement can also help produce more representative readings by keeping the device away from radiators, heat registers and direct drafts.

TempPro's Approach to Indoor Monitoring

The indoor humidity and temperature monitor

By tracking humidity and temperature over time, homeowners can better understand seasonal changes and identify recurring patterns that may require attention.

About TempPro

TempPro provides temperature and environmental monitoring products for household and other monitoring applications. Its product range includes humidity and temperature monitoring devices designed to provide users with measurable information about indoor conditions.

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To help homeowners obtain measurable information about their indoor environment, TempPro is highlighting its