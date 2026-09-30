Prospectiva Resources Provides Regional Gold Exploration Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Assay Results of up to 9.72 g/t Au at Pico do Jabre and 6.09 g/t Au at Desterro, with systematic follow-up exploration now underway TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospectiva Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: PSVA) (“ Prospectiva” or the“ Compan y”), a Brazil-focused copper and gold exploration company advancing a portfolio of 100%-owned projects in the highly-prospective but underexplored Borborema Belt, is pleased to report assay results from reconnaissance sampling undertaken across its two regional gold projects, Pico do Jabre (46 sqkm) and Desterro (80 sqkm), in Paraíba State, northeastern Brazil. Highlights

Pico do Jabre - rock-chip sampling returned up to 9.72 g/t Au, with additional results of 4.80 g/t Au and 4.22 g/t Au from quartz veins, altered wall rock and material associated with historic artisanal workings within a 500 m target trend. Desterro - sampling returned up to 6.09 g/t Au with 867 ppm Bi and 4.58 g/t Au with 365 ppm Bi, suggesting a gold-bismuth association at multiple locations within the interpreted 10 km ENE–WSW structural target corridor. Dan James, Chief Executive Officer of Prospectiva said,“These results reinforce our view that there is significant exploration potential within our gold portfolio. The combination of high-grade results, multiple mineralised target zones and a large, underexplored land position totalling approximately 126 sqkm between the two licences provides a strong foundation for systematic follow-up exploration. Our focus now is to expand the gold anomalies, build our geological understanding of these projects and progress towards drilling. Alongside this work, drilling at our flagship São Francisco Copper-Gold Project is now nearly halfway through the maiden programme, with results to follow.” Detailed Information Recently completed structural studies across the areas have identified favourable settings for gold mineralisation. At Pico do Jabre, gold-bearing quartz veins and historical artisanal workings occur along a broadly north-northwest trend that is oblique to the interpreted regional structural fabric. This relationship will be tested through detailed mapping and systematic sampling. Historic artisanal gold workings on the property appear to have exploited this vein orientation. Recent rock-chip sampling returned gold grades of up to 9.72 g/t Au, with anomalous samples distributed along a ~500 m target trend. The Company is currently conducting further rock-chip sampling, geological and structural mapping to determine the continuity of mineralisation and gold grades of this main target zone, building towards the identification of quality drill targets. At Desterro, historical and recent sampling has identified gold occurrences at several localities within an interpreted approximately 10 km-long ENE–WSW structural corridor with high-grade gold-in-rock samples up to 6.09 g/t Au and strongly anomalous bismuth. The recurring Au–Bi association indicates a possible intrusion-related system; however, the mineralisation style has not yet been established. This geochemical association, and the recent structural studies, have identified a large-scale exploration target which will be followed-up with detailed rock-chip sampling, mapping and geophysics. Pico do Jabre Pico do Jabre is an early-stage, structurally-controlled quartz-vein gold project in Paraíba State, northeastern Brazil. Historical exploration by Yamana Gold included geological mapping, 631 soil samples and 237 rock samples, with selective rock-sample results of up to 20.49 g/t Au. This work covered only a small part of the broader licence package.





Figure 1. Pico do Jabre geology and distribution of historical Yamana and 2026 Prospectiva rock-chip results. At target area G4, anomalous rock-chip samples occur over an approximately 500 m trend associated with a collapsed historic artisanal working. The spacing and selective nature of the rock-chip samples may not demonstrate continuous mineralisation Prospectiva sampled quartz veins, altered wall rock and material associated with historic artisanal workings. Sampling included the margins of a collapsed underground working, now expressed at surface as a trench. The working is reported to have comprised an approximately 10 m-deep vertical shaft and a 60–70 m-long underground stope; however, it is now inaccessible and these dimensions could not be independently verified. Prospectiva's sampling returned up to 9.72 g/t Au from quartz veining within muscovite-altered metagranite. Additional results included 4.80 g/t Au from biotite-sericite-altered gneiss and 4.22 g/t Au from selectively sampled quartz and wall-rock float associated with a historic garimpo. Table 1. Pico do Jabre selected results

Sample ID Au g/t Sample type and description M580386 9.72 Narrow quartz veining within muscovite-altered metagranite; no visible sulphides M580398 4.80 Biotite-sericite-altered gneiss with pegmatitic selvages M580376 4.22 Selective quartz and wall-rock float from a historic garimpo working M580393 1.69 Oxidised fracture surface in schist/gneiss adjacent to a garimpo trench M580377 1.48 Wall-rock sample containing foliation-parallel quartz from a small garimpo pit



Gold values occurring in both quartz veins and altered wall rock indicate that mineralisation may extend into vein-proximal alteration envelopes. Anomalous samples within target area G4 are distributed over an approximately 500 m trend, although continuity, true width and orientation have not yet been established.

A soil-geochemistry programme, covering the broader G4 target at Pico do Jabre is underway and will be integrated with the on-going structural mapping, rock chip sampling and representative channel sampling. The work will test the continuity of the mineralised structures and determine whether the high-grade reconnaissance results form part of a broader mineralised system.

Desterro

Desterro is an early-stage, structurally controlled gold project in Paraíba State, northeastern Brazil. Historical exploration by Yamana Gold comprised 247 reconnaissance rock samples, but a programme of systematic soil-geochemistry was not undertaken. Selective historical results of up to 10.45 g/t Au occur at several localities within an approximately 10 km-long ENE–WSW structural corridor.









Figure 2. Desterro geology, interpreted structures and distribution of historical Yamana and 2026 Prospectiva rock-sample results. Gold occurrences are distributed at several localities within an approximately 10 km-long ENE–WSW structural corridor. Continuity between the individual occurrences has not been established

Table 2. Desterro selected results

Sample ID Au g/t Bi ppm Sample type and description M580400 6.09 867 FeOx-stained translucent quartz-vein float AB-39001 4.58 365 Selective quartz-vein float near historical high-grade samples AB-39021 1.21 226 FeOx-bearing quartz-vein float from the western target locality AB-39020 0.84 97 FeOx-bearing quartz-vein float from the western target locality AB-39019 0.20 30 Pink-stained quartz float containing small FeOx-lined fractures



Reconnaissance work completed by Prospectiva includes geological mapping, verification of historical sample locations and new rock geochemistry, with samples collected across the interpreted target structural corridor. At the eastern target area, quartz-vein float sample M580400 returned 6.09 g/t Au with 867 ppm Bi, while nearby sample AB-39001 returned 4.58 g/t Au with 365 ppm Bi.

Approximately 6 km further west, samples AB-39021 and AB-39020 returned 1.21 g/t Au with 226 ppm Bi and 0.84 g/t Au with 97 ppm Bi, respectively. The results demonstrate a recurring gold-bismuth association at two spatially separated localities, although continuity between them has not been established and the bedrock sources of the mineralised float remain unknown.

A soil-geochemistry programme will cover the Desterro structural corridor and will be integrated with geological mapping and representative channel sampling. Follow-up work will test the continuity of the Au–Bi anomalism, target oxidised vein margins, fractures and altered wall-rock contacts, and seek to identify the bedrock sources of the mineralised float.

Sampling, Analytical Procedures and Quality Assurance

Rock samples were collected by Prospectiva personnel, labelled and placed in sealed sample bags before delivery to ALS Goiânia, an independent preparation-only laboratory. Samples were prepared using ALS method PREP-31 and analysed for gold by 50 g fire assay with an atomic-absorption finish using method Au-AA24. Multi-element analysis, including bismuth, was completed by four-acid digestion and ICP-AES using method ME-ICP61.

The Qualified Person reviewed the analytical certificates, sample locations and descriptions, and available quality-control information and considers the data adequate for the purposes of this release.



Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Robert Selwyn, MGeol, CGeol, FGS, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Robert Selwyn is Chief Geologist and a non-independent consultant to Prospectiva.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PROSPECTIVA RESOURCES LTD.

Dan James

CEO and Director

For more information, please contact:

Dan James, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (647) 947-2145

Email: ...

About Prospectiva Resources Ltd.

Prospectiva Resources is a Brazil-focused copper and gold exploration company advancing a district-scale portfolio of 100%-owned projects across the highly prospective but underexplored Borborema Province in northeastern Brazil. The Company's land package comprises 35 mineral exploration licences covering approximately 335 km2 across the states of Pernambuco and Paraíba with current focus on its flagship São Francisco Copper-Gold Project.

São Francisco is the Company's priority exploration asset. Historical drilling has tested approximately 2 km of the prospective trend and intersected high-grade, copper-dominant mineralisation at multiple locations. Geological interpretation, historical IP geophysics and Prospectiva's recent FLEM survey have subsequently defined a broader prospective geological and geophysical corridor extending for approximately 3 km. The additional target areas include electromagnetic conductors at depth and broadly along the interpreted easterly plunge of the known mineralised system that have not previously been drill tested.

Prospectiva is undertaking a diamond drilling programme to test newly identified electromagnetic conductors and other priority targets within the approximately 3 km prospective geological and geophysical corridor. The programme forms part of the Company's strategy to advance São Francisco towards the potential definition of an initial Mineral Resource in 2027.

Forward looking statements: This news release includes certain“forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“seek”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“plan”,“estimate”,“forecast”,“expect”,“potential”,“project”,“target”,“schedule”,“budget” and“intend” and statements that an event or result“may”,“will”,“should”,“could” or“might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. Forward-Looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on the opinions, estimates and assumptions of the Company's management as of the date of the news release, having regard to management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. All Forward-Looking Statements in the news release speak only as of the date of the news release.

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