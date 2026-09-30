Everyone Matters President Recently Selected For Top 25 Global Impact Leaders By IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dan Pelino, at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dan Pelino, Co-Founder and President of Everyone Matters, Inc., was recently selected as a Top 25 Global Impact Leader for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his determination, integrity, and commitment to advancing behavioral health and healthcare access on a global scale. He will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala on December 12, 2026 at the Plaza Hotel in New York, where he will also accept a Lifetime Achievement Award and be recognized as the 2026 Top Advocate & Author of theDecade in Behavioral Health.While Pelino has recently received multiple recognitions from IAOTP, the additional distinction to be published in IAOTP's Top 25 Global Impact Leaders is a particular honor, as only 25 individuals with significant global impact through their work and actions receive this accolade each year. This distinction is reserved for individuals who create positive change by challenging the status quo, inspiring others to do the same.The latest recognition caps a career spanning more than four decades. During his 36 years with IBM, Pelino rose to Senior Executive and General Manager, leading the company's Global Healthcare, Life Sciences, Education, Government, and Smarter Cities businesses. In 2017, he co-founded Everyone Matters, Inc. with Anne Altman, bringing his experience and passion for equitable access to healthcare, education, and citizen-focused services to a new platform.He is the author of the bestselling health policy book Trusted Healers and remains a prominent advocate for stronger primary care systems and integrated mental and behavioral health services. A longtime supporter of the Patient-Centered Primary Care Collaborative, he has testified before Congress, presented to the White House and various Presidential Commissions, and appeared on CNN, Bloomberg, the BBC, and The Dr. Oz Show.Pelino serves as an advisor and board member to Vital Neuro, NEXT LTD, and Call & Check, and belongs to Business Executives for National Security and the National Association of Corporate Directors. He previously taught applied leadership as an adjunct professor at Western Kentucky University, where he earned both his B.S. in Business (1979) and M.A. in Behavioral Science (1980), and continues to speak at universities nationwide.His other recent honors include IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders and Top Advocate for Behavioral Health distinctions. He has also been named IAOTP's Top Advocate & Author of the Decade in Behavioral Health and received IAOTP's prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.Additional recognition includes being named among the 2025“Most Admired Leaders in Healthcare” by Influential Today, along with acknowledgment from Marquis Who's Who.“Why do we do what we do? Because everyone matters,” Pelino says.For more information, visitAbout Everyone Matters, Inc.Everyone Matters, Inc., is a social impact enterprise, founded in 2017 by Dan Pelino and Anne Altman, dedicated to ensuring that everyone has equal access to citizen-based services, healthcare, and education. Within this context, all people have the right to dignity and respect, to be who they are without being shamed or demeaned, and to thrive within their own unique individuality.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit:

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Everyone Matters President Recently Selected for Top 25 Global Impact Leaders By IAOTP News Provided By IAOTP September 30, 2026, 10:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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