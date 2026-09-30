John Bell & Croyden Adds Yellow Fever Vaccination To Relaunched London Travel Clinic

John Bell & Croyden

Inside John Bell & Croyden

People travelling to parts of Africa and South America can now get a yellow fever vaccination and the accompanying travel certificate at John Bell & Croyden.

- Alexander Johnston, General Manager at John Bell & Croyden

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- People travelling to parts of Africa and South America can now get a yellow fever vaccination and the accompanying travel certificate at John Bell & Croyden, after the Harley Street Health District pharmacy relaunched its Travel Clinic as a registered Yellow Fever Vaccination Centre.

The designation means the pharmacy can issue the International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis, known as the“yellow card”. Some countries require travellers to show the certificate on entry, depending on their destination and route.

The relaunched clinic also offers travel vaccinations, destination-specific health advice and malaria prevention guidance. Appointments are available for holidaymakers, business travellers, families and people preparing for school trips or expeditions.

Alexander Johnston, General Manager at John Bell & Croyden, said:

“People often come to us knowing where they're going, but unsure which vaccinations they need or whether they'll be asked for proof at the border. Becoming a registered Yellow Fever Vaccination Centre means we can help with both the vaccination and the official certificate, alongside advice tailored to their trip.

“Whether someone is travelling for work, taking their family abroad or planning an expedition, we want them to have clear answers and enough time to prepare before they leave.”

The clinic's services include:

.Yellow fever vaccination and certification

.Travel vaccinations tailored to destination and itinerary

.Malaria prevention advice and medication

.Travel health risk assessments

.Business and corporate travel health services

.Travel health education and pre-travel guidance

.Support for group, expedition and educational travel

.Family travel consultations

.Last-minute and urgent travel appointments

Yellow fever is a serious mosquito-borne disease found in parts of Africa and South America. For a first vaccination, the certificate becomes valid 10 days after the vaccine is given. A single dose provides lifelong protection for most people, and the certificate is generally valid for life.

The Travel Clinic is based at John Bell & Croyden in London's Harley Street Health District. Travellers are advised to seek advice well before departure, as some vaccines require a course of doses and yellow fever certificate requirements vary by destination and travel route

Find out more -

Julia Winder

JPPR

+44 7737 864878

email us here

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John Bell & Croyden adds yellow fever vaccination to relaunched London travel clinic News Provided By JPPR September 30, 2026, 10:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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