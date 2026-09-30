Temple Trust CEO Visits Ram Katha Museum In Ayodhya

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Sep 30 (IANS) The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Air Marshal (retired), Jeetendra Mishra, on Wednesday paid a visit to the International Ram Katha Museum in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

The museum will showcase theme-based specialised galleries in order to provide devotees with a "divine darshan" experience.

During the visit, CEO Mishra inspected the International Ram Katha Museum, which is being built by the temple Trust.

According to officials, construction of the museum is 80 per cent complete.

Earlier this month, Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman, Nripendra Misra said that the main construction of the temple in the Ram Janmbhoomi complex has been completed and added that the committee's primary focus has now shifted to establishing the International Ram Katha Museum. He said tenders for this project would be floated from October 10.

Speaking to reporters, Nripendra Misra had said:“The biggest work for the museum is now about to begin. Tenders for each gallery will be issued from October 10. There are 20 galleries in total; Gallery 1, Gallery 2, and so on."

He further said that the theme for each gallery was different and has already been decided.

"The theme for each gallery has been decided, and the storyline has also been finalised. Our Director, Sanjeev Kumar Singh, has worked very hard to prepare the entire storyline," he said.

Misra said that videos will now have to be created using various technologies, including immersive technology, 3D technology and others.

"Our main focus now is on the International Ram Katha Museum. Within the temple complex, and outside the complex, there is an auditorium whose construction is currently underway. There has been a delay of around three to four months in its construction. However, we hope that it will definitely be completed by January or February," he added.

Meanwhile, Jeetendra Mishra assumed office earlier in September, as the first CEO of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The Trust appointed Mishra as its first CEO on September 2 as part of a restructuring exercise which is aimed at improving administrative coordination and functioning.

His appointment came amid the allegations of donation theft, which prompted increased attention to the management and tight handling of temple-related affairs.