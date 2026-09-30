Private Label Middle East 2026 Accelerates The Next Phase Of Own-Brand Growth Across MENA

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Global and regional manufacturers to connect with leading retailers, brand owners and buyers as private label moves beyond value into differentiation, innovation and strategic growth Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI – September 2026: MENA's private label opportunity is growing – and the market remains far from saturated. More than 80 per cent of consumers across MENA surveyed by McKinsey say private labels are equal or superior to branded products and offer better value for money. Yet penetration remains below 10 per cent in most markets, pointing to significant untapped potential for retailers and manufacturers to capture new demand

This gap between consumer acceptance and current penetration is creating a major opportunity for retailers and manufacturers to develop differentiated products, strengthen sourcing networks and bring new own-brand propositions to market faster. From premium and health-focused products to new category launches and value-tier ranges, businesses are under increasing pressure to move from concept to shelf faster, while securing quality, compliance, competitive production and more resilient supply chains. Private Label Middle East 2026 returns to Dubai World Trade Centre from 3-5 November, bringing those businesses together with the manufacturers and specialist partners that can turn market opportunity into products ready for MENA consumers.

Leading buyers attending include Choithrams, Carrefour, Grandiose, Apparel Group, Aster DM Healthcare, Emirates Flight Catering, Noon, Spinneys, Truebell and Talabat, alongside a broad community of regional retailers, distributors, wholesalers, importers, exporters, brand owners and e-commerce businesses.

Discover Your Next Private Label Opportunity:

Visitors will be able to source customisable and market-ready products across food & beverage, beauty & personal care, cleaning & household, baby care, paper & plastic, health & wellness, over-the-counter products and more. The range supports applications including new own-brand launches, range extensions, reformulation, premiumisation, value-tier development and entry into high-potential categories.

Beyond finished products, buyers will also have access to the capabilities needed to take an idea from concept to shelf, including food safety, certification, labelling and packaging development.

Mark Napier, Vice President, Private Label Middle East, inD, said:“Private label is no longer competing on price alone. The opportunity now is to create brands and products that give consumers a reason to choose them – combining quality, value, innovation and relevance. Private Label Middle East brings the buyers and manufacturing expertise together to turn that opportunity into commercial growth.”

Global Manufacturing Expertise Expands Sourcing Opportunities:

The 2026 edition will bring together exhibitors from the Czech Republic, UAE, Vietnam, Türkiye, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Jordan, Italy, India and China, giving MENA buyers access to a broader network of manufacturing expertise and sourcing opportunities. Leading participants include Epson Middle East, Intercare, Emirates Steel Wool, V-Label, Al Ameera/Nuitree/Olitani, Global Foods SAL, Rasna and Lifco.

First-time exhibitors spanning food and non-food categories include Gustiban, Dawn Food, Al Nameer, Vihamark, Better Grow, Crispo, IFI Foods (Ghitha Holding), Al Nukaly, Bofillex, Maliban Biscuit, Spartan Cleaner and Biok Lab, underlining the breadth of manufacturing expertise entering the MENA private label market.

Balaji Raman, CEO & Managing Director, Intercare Group of Companies, said:“Returning for our third consecutive year, Intercare Chemicals will showcase sustainable home care and hygiene solutions that deliver convenience and affordability. Our local manufacturing capabilities give partners greater flexibility, supply-chain resilience and speed to market across the GCC and beyond.”

Returning for its fifth edition, Egyptian Swiss Group will showcase its capabilities across flour, pasta and concentrates, alongside internationally certified production and an evolving product portfolio. Ahmed El-Sebaei, CEO, Egyptian Swiss Group, said:“Private Label Middle East is an important platform for connecting with buyers and building partnerships across Africa, Europe, the USA and beyond. Returning for our fifth edition, we will showcase our extensive capabilities across flour, pasta and concentrates. With internationally certified production and an evolving product range, we are ready to respond to changing consumer trends and capture new opportunities with partners worldwide.”

With businesses increasingly looking to diversify supply, identify new production partners and respond faster to market demand, the international exhibitor base provides buyers with the opportunity to compare products, capabilities and origins across multiple markets in a single sourcing environment.

Four Events. One Connected Business Opportunity.

Private Label Middle East will be co-located with Gulfood Manufacturing, ISM Middle East and GulfHost from 3-5 November, bringing four complementary industry communities together at Dubai World Trade Centre. The combined platform connects manufacturing, private label, food and hospitality – giving buyers access to a wider supplier ecosystem and creating opportunities to discover products, technologies and partnerships beyond their immediate category. For private label buyers, that means more manufacturers to meet, more capabilities to compare and more opportunities to build the partnerships needed to launch and scale products in MENA.