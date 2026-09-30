SCC Middle East Appoints Shams Hasan As VP Of Sales As Regional Expansion Accelerates

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Senior technology executive joins SCC ME to help drive regional growth as the company steps up investment across the Middle East Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – September, UAE – SCC Middle East has appointed Shams Hasan as Vice President of Sales as the company expands its UAE-based team and accelerates its growth plans across the Middle East.

Hasan will lead the company's commercial development across the region, with responsibility for expanding SCC ME's customer base and strengthening its engagement with government, critical industries and large enterprise.

He joins SCC from VAST Data, where he most recently led sales and strategy across the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa and was part of the regional leadership team that built the business from the ground up.

Prior to VAST Data, Hasan held senior roles with Dell Technologies in the UK and across the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa. During his time with Dell, he also fronted the company's Realizing 2030 research in the region.

His appointment comes as SCC ME builds its regional operation around growing customer demand in areas including AI, cybersecurity, cloud, data and mission-critical infrastructure. The company is investing in the people and capabilities needed to support its next phase of regional growth, as organisations look for partners that can bring together technology, expertise and delivery capability rather than simply provide another technology solution.

Daniel Valle, CEO, SCC Middle East, said:

“The timing of this appointment is important for us. We are building the business quickly, but we also want to build it properly and around people who genuinely understand this market.

“Shams understands it extremely well. More importantly, he knows the people and organisations shaping it. He brings relationships, credibility and experience in areas that are becoming increasingly important to our customers, particularly as AI moves from experimentation into real operational environments.

“Our opportunity is to put the customer at the heart of that technology conversation and help turn ambition into measurable progress. Shams will play a very important role in helping us do that.”

Hasan's appointment also brings significant AI infrastructure experience into SCC ME at a time when organisations across the Gulf are looking more closely at the infrastructure, data, security and sovereignty requirements behind AI adoption.

Over recent years, he has worked alongside organisations across the region as they have moved from exploring the potential of AI to addressing the practical challenges of putting it into production.

The appointment also comes ahead of AI Everything Abu Dhabi, where Hasan will join Valle and the SCC ME team alongside VAST Data, meeting customers, partners and prospects and discussing the practical requirements behind secure and sovereign AI implementation.

Hasan said:

“What drew me to SCC is a combination that is genuinely quite rare. There is more than 50 years of experience behind the business, but it remains independent and family owned. That matters because we are not tied to one technology or one answer. We can start with what the customer is actually trying to achieve and then bring together the right technology, partners and expertise to get them there.

“I've spent a large part of my career working with customers and partners across this region, and relationships here are built over time. SCC understands that. It is a business that measures relationships in years and decades rather than quarters, and that long-term mindset resonates strongly in this market.

“My focus is straightforward: get in front of the right organisations, deliver sales growth and turn the opportunity we see across the region into long-term customer relationships.”

Hasan holds a BSc in Electrical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. He also holds an MBA from Columbia Business School, where he received Dean's Honors, and an MBA from London Business School, where he graduated with Distinction.

SCC's investment in its Middle East operation forms part of the privately owned technology group's longer-term international growth strategy.

Founded more than 50 years ago, SCC has remained under family ownership while growing into one of Europe's largest independent technology solutions and services organisations. Its ownership structure has allowed the business to take a long-term approach to investment, customer relationships and the markets in which it operates.

James Rigby, Executive Chairman, SCC, said:

“Being a family-owned business shapes the way we think about growth. We have been building SCC for more than 50 years and that naturally gives you a different perspective. You invest in people, you build relationships and you think about where the business needs to be in five, ten and twenty years, not simply the next quarter.

“That is the approach we are taking in the Middle East. We are here to build something meaningful and sustainable, based on the same values and customer-first philosophy that have earned SCC trust over many years.

“Shams has spent much of his career building businesses and relationships in technology markets and I think that builder's mindset makes him a very good fit for what Daniel and the team are creating in the region.”

SCC ME's regional strategy is centred on putting customers at the heart of technology, helping them turn ambition into progress that strengthens organisations, advances national capability and creates lasting value for people and society.

About SCC Middle East:

SCC Middle East brings together people, technology and independent expertise to help customers turn technology ambition into measurable outcomes.

Working across infrastructure, cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI, SCC ME designs, delivers and operates secure, resilient and responsible technology environments at scale, with accountability throughout.

From its base in the UAE, SCC ME combines regional expertise and relationships with the capabilities, experience and partner ecosystem of the wider SCC organisation.

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