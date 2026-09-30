10 Alula Hotels And Restaurants Featured In The 2026 MICHELIN Guide

Dar Tantora The House Hotel and The Chedi Hegra earn One MICHELIN Key each, while Tofareya earns a Bib Gourmand Tofareya and Somewhere join the guide as the latest additions, alongside returning favourites from the ancient heritage destination

AlUla, Saudi Arabia –September 2026: AlUla's standing as a world-class centre for luxury hospitality and culinary excellence received renewed acclaim, with 10 hotels and restaurants featured in the 2026 MICHELIN Guide for Saudi Arabia. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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This latest MICHELIN Guide recognition celebrates the exceptional quality, distinctiveness and authenticity of AlUla's hospitality offerings, with each reflecting the destination's sense of place and deep cultural roots.

The renowned Dar Tantora The House Hotel was awarded One MICHELIN Key, a testament to its opulent offering rooted in heritage. Situated in AlUla Old Town and built from carefully restored historic mudbrick dwellings, the eco-boutique hotel provides guests with an authentic sanctuary in the heart of the historic area.

The Chedi Hegra was also awarded One MICHELIN Key, recognised for its location within Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. The property preserves historic structures, ancient fort walls and the former AlUla railway station, weaving centuries of heritage into a modern luxury experience.

Banyan Tree AlUla maintained its coveted One MICHELIN Key, a prestigious mark of distinction recognising remarkable hotel experiences. Set within the sandstone canyons of Ashar Valley, the resort pairs minimalist luxury with sustainable design, offering a secluded retreat rooted in nature.

Also featured in the hotel selection are Our Habitas AlUla, recognised for its wellness-led, environmentally conscious approach to desert hospitality, and Caravan by Habitas AlUla, which offers a vibrant, adventure-inspired stay under the stars.

In the dining selection, new addition Tofareya earned a Bib Gourmand for its outstanding Saudi cuisine. Situated in a traditional village house in AlUla Old Town, Tofareya highlights local ingredients, including AlUla oranges and dates harvested from the ancient oasis. It joins returning Bib Gourmand awardee Joontos at Dar Tantora The House Hotel, which is praised for its contemporary and inventive spin on traditional Saudi dishes.

Entering the guide for the first time was Somewhere, set within the AlUla Oasis and serving Middle Eastern dishes with creative contemporary twists amidst lush palm groves.

In addition, the 2026 selection includes returning MICHELIN-selected destinations such as Harrat at Banyan Tree AlUla, recognised for its pan-Arabic cuisine, and Tama at Our Habitas AlUla, celebrated for its farm-to-table approach and locally sourced, seasonal menus.

With 10 venues featured in the MICHELIN Guide, AlUla has a high concentration of MICHELIN-recognised hospitality venues in the region, reinforcing its position as a leading hospitality and culinary destination in the Kingdom.

Together, these recognitions underline the destination's growth as a global hub for luxury and culinary discovery, where visitors can enjoy world-class hospitality amid ancient landscapes.