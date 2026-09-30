The INFINITI QX80 And The Engineering Of Calm

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Picture a typical commute on Sheikh Zayed Road during peak hour: engines revving in the next lane, tyres against asphalt, traffic noise building the longer the drive goes on. Inside the INFINITI QX80, very little of that reaches the cabin, and that's the result of specific engineering decisions built into the vehicle rather than something incidental. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Luxury is often defined by performance, technology, craftsmanship, and comfort that a vehicle can offer. In the QX80, some of the engineering focus goes into what the vehicle is able to keep out.

It begins with the glass, where acoustic laminated panels run through the QX80's windows, designed to reduce road and wind noise before it reaches occupants. Underbody insulation does similar work from a different angle, limiting the low-frequency hum that typically builds up at higher speeds. A driver merging onto the highway is unlikely to consciously notice either feature. What they will notice is that the usual rise in road noise, the kind that makes people speak louder without meaning to, doesn't happen in the same way.

Active Noise Cancellation adds a second layer to that effort. Rather than only blocking outside sound, the system detects it and uses the vehicle's own speakers to counteract it in real time. A passenger on a phone call in the back seat doesn't need to raise their voice, and a conversation in the front doesn't have to compete with road noise to be heard clearly.

That same reduction in ambient sound creates better conditions for the audio system itself. The QX80's available Klipsch Reference Premiere system runs up to 24 speakers through a dedicated amplifier, engineered around the cabin's specific acoustics, including its glass, trim, and seating. A quieter cabin allows more of that detail to come through, whether during a phone call, a podcast, or music on a longer drive.

Individual Audio extends this further. Speakers built into the driver's headrest can direct navigation prompts or a phone call to the driver specifically, while other passengers continue listening to whatever audio is already playing. In practice, this means a parent can take a work call without needing to pause a film playing for children in the back, or hear a turn-by-turn direction without it interrupting music playing for everyone else.

Acoustic comfort doesn't show up on a spec sheet the way horsepower does, and it isn't measured in numbers so much as noticed once inside the vehicle, in an easier conversation, clearer audio, or a drive that feels less tiring by the time you arrive.

For AWR Automotive, INFINITI's exclusive distributor in the UAE, the QX80 reflects an approach to luxury that isn't only about what a vehicle adds. Sometimes, it's about what has been engineered out of the way.

About AWR Automotive:

AWR Automotive is the automotive arm of AW Rostamani Group (AWR Group), built on a legacy spanning over five decades. As one of the UAE's most integrated automotive platforms, AWR Automotive brings together 14 brands and businesses across passenger vehicles, electric mobility, commercial mobility, flexible ownership, multi-brand aftersales services, and automotive trading.

Its portfolio includes Nissan, INFINITI, Renault, Chery, ZEEKR, smart, Royal Enfield, JMMC, NXT, Autotrust Service Centres, SHIFT Car Rental, Subscribe Me, and AWR Trading, supported by a network of 26 showrooms and 27 service centres.

Guided by a commitment to elevating how people in the UAE move, own, and experience vehicles, AWR Automotive delivers a seamless, connected journey across every customer touchpoint. Through its expanding portfolio, future-ready mobility solutions, and customer-focused services, AWR Automotive continues to contribute to the evolution of mobility in the UAE.