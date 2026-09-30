Ministry Of State For Federal National Council Affairs Honours Winners Of 'Institutional Impact Award 2026'

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, September 2026: The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs (MFNCA) honoured the winners of the 'Institutional Impact Award 2026' at a recently organised ceremony. The event celebrated the initiatives, projects and efforts by the Ministry's employees that delivered a sustainable institutional impact, reflecting MFNCA's dedication to fostering a culture of institutional excellence, innovation, and continuous development in the workplace. It also recognised national talent and outstanding initiatives that contribute to enhancing operational efficiency. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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H.E. Tariq Hilal Lootah, Undersecretary of the MFNCA, and H.E. Sami Mohammed bin Adi, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services Sector, attended the ceremony, along with several department directors and the Ministry's employees.

H.E. Tariq Hilal Lootah underscored that the 'Institutional Impact Award' reflects the Ministry's approach to investing in and nurturing national talents, while fostering a culture of innovation, achievement and institutional contribution. H.E. noted that honouring high-performing employees and spotlighting their impactful contributes help create an institutional framework and work environment that supports sustainable development.

H.E. Lootah said:“In a professional journey, real impact cannot be measured simply by immediate achievements or results, it extends to the sustainable value we create throughout our careers and contributions we make to building future readiness. At MFNCA, we are committed to continuously honouring initiatives and talents that make institutional excellence a daily practice, an institutional culture, and a way of work.”

Employees were recognised across two main categories: Institutional Excellence at the departmental level and Professional Excellence at the individual level. The award selected employees based on several criteria measuring the scale of institutional impact, sustainability, innovation, quality of outcomes, and the success of implemented practices.

The Award offers a platform to exhibit remarkable initiatives and projects that reflects institutional creativity, a spirit of initiative, and integrated collaboration among the Ministry's various organisational units. It identifies and honours outstanding talents, promotes channels for knowledge transfer and the exchange of best practices, and promoting healthy competition among the Ministry's team members. It further contributes to building an institutional environment based on innovation and sustainability, supporting the development of government work in the UAE.

The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs is responsible for the coordination between the government and the Federal National Council on issues pertaining to the Council's legislative and supervisory duties. The Ministry contributes to drafting legislation related to the FNC's role and oversees media affairs related to parliamentary life. Furthermore, it serves as the Secretariat of the National Elections Committee (NEC), overseeing its administrative, financial, and technical affairs. The Ministry also contributes to strengthening the culture of political participation and raising awareness of parliamentary life in the country, while highlighting the distinctiveness of the UAE's parliamentary experience, in line with the directives of the wise leadership of the UAE.