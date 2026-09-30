Dubai Ambulance To Showcase SANAD, The Field Support Unit - A World-First, Off-Road, Multi-Mission Vehicle - At EMS World Expo This Month

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - September, 2026: Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (Dubai Ambulance) has announced it will unveil a new vehicle innovation at the EMS World Expo 2026 in Orlando, Florida this week. From September 30 – October 2 at the Orange County Convention Center, the expo will exhibit SANAD - the world's first-of-its-kind, off-road, multi-mission vehicle - designed in Dubai and built in collaboration with manufacturers TORSUS, FERNO, Bristol, Frestems, Whelen, Acetech, and UXE. The vehicle will be on display and demonstrated daily at the stand of global EMS equipment leader FERNO, a key development partner on the project, contributing essential systems forming the working core of SANAD's medical cabin. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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SANAD is a wide-ranging, multi-mission vehicle designed for scenarios exceeding a traditional ambulance's capabilities. Built around the mission, not the road, SANAD is designed to tackle two fronts at once: it is both an off-road platform capable of reaching patients where conventional ambulances cannot - from high-incline mountains and deserts to disaster zones - and a fully equipped medical cabin built to deliver a high standard of critical care once it arrives. SANAD serves natural-disaster relief, mass-casualty incidents, and supports search-and-rescue operations alongside everyday medical emergencies, without compromising the medical capability expected of a modern critical care unit.

What SANAD Brings to Emergency Teams

For EMS and disaster-response agencies alike, SANAD extends emergency response beyond the reach of conventional ambulances, bridging the final gap between ambulance access and the patient's location, whether the barrier is geography, a mass-casualty incident, or a natural disaster. With capacity for up to 14 people, including two patients on stretchers, and smart monitoring, built-in tracking, and an assets-management system, SANAD functions as a self-sufficient medical post rather than a transport vehicle alone, cutting time to treatment in the scenarios where minutes matter most.

A Vehicle Built in the Spirit of“Dubai-it”

As part of its innovation origin story, SANAD's development fully reflects the“Dubai-it” philosophy, an initiative introduced in 2026 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. At its core,“Dubai-it” rejects the idea that speed and quality are a trade-off, calling on every institution in the emirate to turn ambitious ideas into fully realized outcomes on record timelines. Dubai Ambulance answered that call by taking SANAD from concept to a fully operational, road-ready vehicle in record time.

A Collaborative Build, From Chassis to Cabin

TORSUS - Base Vehicle FERNO - Patient Handling and iNTRAXX Equipment Mounting Solutions Bristol - Fabrication Whelen - Lighting System Acetech - Control System UXE - Patients Analytics & Situational Awareness

SANAD was designed and built in collaboration with a group of specialist manufacturers, each contributing a core system to the finished vehicle:

Frestems: Patient Loading System

The result: a permanent 4×4 platform with electronically adjustable air suspension, a military-grade loading system, integrated smart lighting, tracking and asset-management systems, and advance scene surveillance and cabin monitoring systems designed to match the vehicle's off-road capability with hospital-grade care inside.

Why EMS World Expo:

Showcase Emirati innovation by positioning Dubai as a pioneer in disaster-ready, off-road response spanning medical emergencies and natural-disaster relief. Forge alliances with EMS agencies, manufacturers, and trade media across the US and Europe. Generate global visibility for SANAD ahead of future deployment and partnership conversations.

EMS World Expo is the largest EMS-dedicated event in the world, drawing thousands of professionals, field providers, and agency leadership from 50+ countries. Presenting SANAD there, Dubai Ambulance aims to:

HE Mishal Abdul Karim Julfar, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services commented:

“Dubai Ambulance has always been on a mission to provide trusted, agile and proactive ambulance services, but 'Dubai-it' challenged us to prove it at speed. SANAD is that mandate come to life: an agile, proactive answer to crises no conventional ambulance could reach, taken from concept to a fully operational platform in record time. Bringing SANAD to the EMS World Expo means putting that standard in front of the people who understand it best: thousands of EMS professionals and agency leaders from more than 50 countries. We're proud to showcase the fruits of Emirati innovation and collaboration.”

Renee LaPine, President and CEO, FERNO said:

“FERNO is extremely proud to be supporting the incredible work DCAS do as a true global leader in EMS. For 70 years, our business and our people have focussed on innovation that makes a difference to the professionals working in EMS, and those patients that need our help. It is our privilege to continue striving towards that goal, and to be part of this world-first initiative from our partners at DCAS in the preparation of the SANAD multi-mission vehicle. It had been a true example of global collaboration towards EMS best practice.”

About Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services:

Dubai Ambulance's institutional strategy centers on a mission to provide trusted, agile, and proactive ambulance services, delivered by a specialized workforce backed by current knowledge, advanced technology, and institutional and community partnerships that strengthen the emirate's resilience. This mission supports a broader vision of building“a proactive ambulance system trusted to save lives,” underpinned by core values and strategic pillars. Together, these establish an organization oriented not just around emergency response, but around continuous readiness, technological advancement, and community-integrated care.

FERNO:

FERNO is a global leader in medical and patient handling devices. Established over 70 years ago, FERNO has built a reputation for outstanding quality and innovation, delivering groundbreaking solutions such as the new POWER X2 Ambulance Stretcher and POWER F2 Fastening System – the only fully-powered Fastening System in the world which reduces both the force required to operate and the risk of paramedic injury.

FERNO is commited to making a difference for heroes, for life – supporting EMS, Search and Rescue, and Military industries around the world.