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Dubai Ambulance To Showcase SANAD, The Field Support Unit - A World-First, Off-Road, Multi-Mission Vehicle - At EMS World Expo This Month
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - September, 2026: Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (Dubai Ambulance) has announced it will unveil a new vehicle innovation at the EMS World Expo 2026 in Orlando, Florida this week. From September 30 – October 2 at the Orange County Convention Center, the expo will exhibit SANAD - the world's first-of-its-kind, off-road, multi-mission vehicle - designed in Dubai and built in collaboration with manufacturers TORSUS, FERNO, Bristol, Frestems, Whelen, Acetech, and UXE. The vehicle will be on display and demonstrated daily at the stand of global EMS equipment leader FERNO, a key development partner on the project, contributing essential systems forming the working core of SANAD's medical cabin. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn SANAD is a wide-ranging, multi-mission vehicle designed for scenarios exceeding a traditional ambulance's capabilities. Built around the mission, not the road, SANAD is designed to tackle two fronts at once: it is both an off-road platform capable of reaching patients where conventional ambulances cannot - from high-incline mountains and deserts to disaster zones - and a fully equipped medical cabin built to deliver a high standard of critical care once it arrives. SANAD serves natural-disaster relief, mass-casualty incidents, and supports search-and-rescue operations alongside everyday medical emergencies, without compromising the medical capability expected of a modern critical care unit. What SANAD Brings to Emergency Teams For EMS and disaster-response agencies alike, SANAD extends emergency response beyond the reach of conventional ambulances, bridging the final gap between ambulance access and the patient's location, whether the barrier is geography, a mass-casualty incident, or a natural disaster. With capacity for up to 14 people, including two patients on stretchers, and smart monitoring, built-in tracking, and an assets-management system, SANAD functions as a self-sufficient medical post rather than a transport vehicle alone, cutting time to treatment in the scenarios where minutes matter most. A Vehicle Built in the Spirit of“Dubai-it” As part of its innovation origin story, SANAD's development fully reflects the“Dubai-it” philosophy, an initiative introduced in 2026 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. At its core,“Dubai-it” rejects the idea that speed and quality are a trade-off, calling on every institution in the emirate to turn ambitious ideas into fully realized outcomes on record timelines. Dubai Ambulance answered that call by taking SANAD from concept to a fully operational, road-ready vehicle in record time. A Collaborative Build, From Chassis to Cabin SANAD was designed and built in collaboration with a group of specialist manufacturers, each contributing a core system to the finished vehicle:
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TORSUS - Base Vehicle
FERNO - Patient Handling and iNTRAXX Equipment Mounting Solutions
Bristol - Fabrication
Whelen - Lighting System
Acetech - Control System
UXE - Patients Analytics & Situational Awareness
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Showcase Emirati innovation by positioning Dubai as a pioneer in disaster-ready, off-road response spanning medical emergencies and natural-disaster relief.
Forge alliances with EMS agencies, manufacturers, and trade media across the US and Europe.
Generate global visibility for SANAD ahead of future deployment and partnership conversations.
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