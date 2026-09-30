Department Of Municipalities And Transport Launches 'Government Asset Investment Service' At LIVEX 2026

New TAMM-based service creates a transparent, end-to-end pathway for investors to access government-owned land and built-asset opportunities across Abu Dhabi Clear regulatory and contractual framework ensures a fair investor selection process and streamlines the path from initial interest to agreement

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has launched the 'Government Asset Investment Service' at the Liveability and Investment Exhibition (LIVEX 2026), which runs until October 1st. Available through TAMM, it aims to streamline how investors identify, evaluate, and pursue opportunities in government-owned land and built assets across the emirate. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Investors can explore opportunities across government land and built assets, covering discovery, expressions of interest, bidding, investor selection, award, and contracting through a transparent and cohesive framework.

Developed in close coordination with relevant stakeholders, the initiative strengthens the connection between Abu Dhabi's development priorities and the capital, expertise, and delivery capabilities of the private sector.

Designed to deliver an integrated and simplified journey for its users, the service provides a centralised access point to government investment opportunities across all sectors, allowing them to navigate each stage of the opportunity lifecycle, from initial identification and structuring through to offering and engagement.

The experience is tailored to individual investors through AI-powered personalisation, which highlights assets aligned with their profiles, interests, and preferences. Location-based insights build on these recommendations, offering a closer look at each asset's surroundings, including nearby parks, public facilities, bus stops and other amenities, to help assess its suitability and inform investment decisions.

Underpinning these capabilities are defined requirements for participation and investor approval, as well as Musataha and lease arrangements. Standardised contractual templates, land-pricing mechanisms and agreement structures reinforce this approach, bringing greater consistency to the process.

His Excellency Nasser Saleh Farah, Director General of Financial Affairs at the DMT said:“As we welcome investors to LIVEX, we are proud to launch the Government Asset Investment Service, creating a clear pathway to explore competitive real estate investment opportunities across the emirate. This initiative marks an important advancement in how government land and built assets are presented and taken forward. It establishes a single, transparent and digitally enabled process for engaging with opportunities aligned with Abu Dhabi's long-term development priorities.”

His Excellency added:“By bringing together regulatory clarity, standardised frameworks, and a seamless digital experience, the service creates clearer conditions for participation in projects that generate sustained value. It reflects a strategic approach to government real estate, recognising land and built assets as enablers of economic activity, urban development, liveability, and quality of life.”

The launch supports Abu Dhabi's continued efforts to foster an investment environment defined by clear direction, effective governance, and investor confidence. It also reinforces the emirate's focus on economic diversification and liveability.

Potential investors can explore available projects through the Government Asset Investment Service on TAMM.

LIVEX 2026 brings together government leaders, developers and global experts across six themes shaping Abu Dhabi's growth: liveability, culture, education, economy, energy, and health.