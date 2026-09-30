Prayagraj Woman Marries 'Brother' She Tied Rakhi To, Family Cuts Ties, Performs Last Rites

A 20-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj married a 22-year-old man she had known for nearly 15 years and whom her family says she had treated as a brother. The unusual marriage has led to a bitter dispute between the woman and her family, with both sides giving completely different accounts of their relationship. The woman, Nandani Pandey, married Shashwat Gupta, a fellow villager. The two reportedly left their homes on September 20 and later got married, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report.

प्रयागराज में बेटी ने घर से भागकर प्रेमी से शादी रचा ली। घरवालों को जब यह बात पता चली, तो पिता ने बेटी का पुतला बनाकर उसका अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया। इतना ही नहीं, बेटी मृत मानकर उसकी तस्वीर पर नाम से पहले स्वर्गीय लिख दिया।घरवालों ने लड़की से पूरी तरह से रिश्ता तोड़ दिया। लड़की... twitter/Ln7TD8y86q

- Shivani Sahu (@askshivanisahu) September 29, 2026

Family says she tied Rakhi to him for 15 years

Nandani's family claims Shashwat had been visiting their home regularly for years and was considered like a brother by the family. Her mother said Nandani had tied Rakhi to Shashwat for around 15 years.

According to the family, they had no idea that the relationship between the two had changed until Nandani and Shashwat left home and got married.

The family has alleged that Shashwat lured Nandani away. Her relatives have also raised concerns about the marriage and questioned what would happen to her future and safety.

Woman says they were in love and married by choice

Nandani has strongly disputed her family's version of events.

In a video released after the marriage, she said she and Shashwat were in love and had married with mutual consent. She appealed to her family and others not to harass the couple, saying that she was happy with her husband and was currently living with him.

Nandani also made allegations against her father, claiming that she had faced physical and mental harassment at home. She said she had been unwell for a long time and had not received proper medical care.

According to her, Shashwat and her in-laws had been taking care of her after the marriage and ensuring that she received treatment.

Father performs symbolic last rites

Nandani's father learnt about the marriage on September 21. Following this, the family performed symbolic funeral rites for her and treated her as though she had died.

Her mother said the family had severed all ties with Nandani.

The family also alleged that Nandani had left home with Rs 2 lakh. Nandani denied the claim, saying her family did not have such a large amount of money.