Durga Puja 2026: Agomoni-Tripura Mondoli Marks 19 Years Of Bringing Rich Traditions To Bengaluru

As the clear autumn sky and fluffy white clouds drift across the hills, towns, and villages of Tripura, filling the air with festive joy, the rhythmic beats of the dhaak and the soothing notes of the flute echo thousands of kilometers away in India's IT capital. For the diaspora who moved away from Agartala, Udaipur, Dharmanagar, Belonia, and other towns to settle in the Silicon City of Karnataka for work, higher education, or business, Tripura Mondoli has become the heart of their festive emotions and cultural identity.

Hosted annually at the Sainik Welfare Centre in Ramamurthi Nagar, East Bengaluru, this grand Durga Puja celebration is stepping into a historic milestone. What began in 2008 as a modest, intimate gathering is preparing to celebrate its 19th glorious year in 2026. From October 16 (Maha Sasthi) to October 21 (Vijaya Dashami and Immersion), excitement and preparation are already in full swing among the diaspora for this week-long grand festival.

Nostalgia for Home & a Touch of Royal Heritage

In a fast-paced, high-tech, and cosmopolitan city like Bengaluru, the demands of daily life are relentless. For IT engineers, educators, healthcare professionals, and researchers, the five days of Durga Puja offer a refreshing breeze of comfort and joy. During the festival, the premises of Tripura Mondoli in Ramamurthi Nagar transform into a vibrant microcosm of Tripura itself.

From the thematic archway of the pandal to the traditional attire of the idols, every element meticulously preserves the history, heritage, and royal traditions of Tripura. Organized in alignment with the rituals of Agartala's historic Durgabari Temple, the festival serves a dual socio-cultural mission: keeping the rich heritage, language, and folk traditions alive for the younger generation born or raised outside the state, while inviting non-Bengali neighbours in Karnataka to experience and actively participate in the festivities.

The Highlight of Maha Saptami & Ashtami: Reverent 'Kumari Puja'

One of the central spiritual attractions of Tripura Mondoli's Durga Puja is the ceremonial Kumari Puja, performed on Maha Ashtami in strict accordance with scriptural rites and the ideals of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission. A young pre-pubescent girl is worshiped as the living embodiment of the Divine Mother.

In the heart of South India, where local traditions have their own distinct flavor, witnessing the worship of the Goddess alongside a living deity in full accordance with traditional Bengali and Tripuri customs evokes a deep sense of spiritual wonder. Devotees travel from across the city to participate in the Pushpanjali and seek blessings during this sacred ritual.

Festival as Social Service: 'Proyash' & CSR Initiatives

Tripura Mondoli is far more than a cultural committee; it operates as a full-fledged social and welfare institution, believing that true celebration lies in supporting the underprivileged and marginalized.

. Proyash Educational Trust:

A flagship welfare initiative of the organization, Proyash Educational Trust provides educational aid to deserving students facing financial hardships across Tripura, Karnataka, and other states. By covering school fees and sponsoring higher education, Proyash has empowered over 1,500 students over the past decade to achieve their academic goals, spreading the light of education back home while living afar.

. Support to Orphanages & Senior Care:

Extending the joy of the festival beyond its members, the Mondoli distributes new clothes, nutritious food, and educational materials to children at local orphanages in East Bengaluru every year. These children are also invited to the festival grounds as special guests to enjoy festive lunches during the Puja days.

. Environmental Consciousness & Community Service:

The Mondoli's volunteers actively lead civic initiatives, promoting a plastic-free festival environment, organizing blood donation drives, and maintaining clean surroundings in alignment with the Swachh Bharat mission.

Anandamela, Folk Dance & Cultural Harmony

During Sharadotsav, the air in Ramamurthi Nagar fills with familiar aromas and the melodious rhythms of Agamani music. Setting aside the exhaustion of corporate work schedules, young volunteers build the devotional pandal while women decorate the grounds with intricate, classical alpana patterns.

The festivities launch with the popular Anandamela (food festival), where diaspora families set up stalls showcasing homemade Tripuri and Bengali delicacies. From iconic street food inspired by Agartala and Kolkata to traditional regional specialties like bamboo shoot dishes and fermented fish (Shutki) delicacies, the fair offers an authentic taste of home.

The evenings feature a vibrant lineup of cultural performances-including Rabindra Sangeet, traditional Tripuri folk dances, poetry recitations, and contemporary Bengali and Hindi musical showcases. Local Kannada neighbours and residents from across India join in with enthusiasm, fostering heartwarming inter-state social harmony.

19th Year in 2026: A Journey of Purpose & Pride

The management committee of Tripura Mondoli has already begun curating special programs for its 19th edition from October 16 to October 21, 2026. To mark nearly two decades of togetherness, a commemorative souvenir magazine featuring literary contributions, nostalgic memoirs, and future visions from both veteran and young members will be published.

A senior official from the organization shared:

"When we started this journey in Bengaluru back in 2008, we were just a handful of members. Today, this venue in Ramamurthi Nagar serves as a second home to thousands of our brothers and sisters. As we step into our 19th year in 2026, we are not just celebrating Sharadotsav; we are renewing our pledge to serve the communities of both Tripura and Bengaluru through our social wing, Proyash."

Standing at the busy intersection of South India's IT capital, Tripura Mondoli proves that geographical distance can never diminish one's cultural roots and emotional bond. The 19th edition of Durga Puja in Ramamurthi Nagar is more than a religious celebration-it is a living

saga of unity, cultural preservation, and selfless service. As Goddess Durga is invoked on Sasthi evening under the Bel tree this October, the heart of Bengaluru will once again resonate with the warm love of Tripura.

Get Involved & Stay Connected

To become a member of Tripura Mondoli, write to us at ... or call us at +91-9187926946. For regular festival updates, visit our official Facebook page at facebook/tmbAgomoni.

-This article is authored by Subir Ranjan Deb, Tripura Mondoli Bengaluru