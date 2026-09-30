Uzbekistan, Egypt Target 20,000 Hectares For New Agricultural Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Egypt prepared pilot projects covering 20,000 hectares to improve water management, restore pastures and unused land, and introduce modern agricultural technologies, following a meeting on Sept. 29 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between First Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Ilhom Norqulov and Egypt's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Tamer Fathi Abdelsalam Hammad to discuss expanding bilateral economic cooperation, with a focus on agriculture, water resources management, irrigation, desert and pasture development, and scientific research.

“The implementation of previously reached agreements and the launch of pilot projects will help translate the accumulated experience of Uzbekistan and Egypt into practical results, particularly in efficient water use and agricultural development,” the Uzbek side said.

Particular attention was given to the Uzbek delegation's visit to Egypt on Sept. 15–20, during which officials studied Egypt's experience in water management, land development, modern irrigation technologies, seed production, livestock breeding and the productive use of desert areas.

Additionally, the two sides discussed expanding cooperation between Uzbek and Egyptian research institutions. Proposed areas include water-saving technologies, hydrology and modeling, geographic information systems (GIS), remote sensing, climate change and water reuse.

Uzbekistan and Egypt are also considering reciprocal visits by specialists and researchers and the involvement of experts from leading Egyptian research institutions in projects in Uzbekistan.

The planned pilot projects are expected to focus on pasture restoration, the development of unused land, modern irrigation solutions, seed production and livestock breeding, drawing on Egypt's practical experience.

The parties agreed to develop concrete joint projects, strengthen contacts between experts and advance scientific and practical cooperation in the identified areas.