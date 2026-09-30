Central Labs - Global Strategic Business Report: $1.4 Billion Expansion To $4.4 Billion By 2032 As AI And Precision Medicine Reshape Competition Among Labcorp, Eurofins Scientific, ICON, IQVIA And Cerba Research

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Central Labs - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Central Labs market, estimated at US$3.0 billion in 2025, is projected to reach US$4.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Market growth is being supported by rising clinical trial activity, greater adoption of precision medicine, increased outsourcing of pharmaceutical research and development, and demand for standardized laboratory testing across multinational studies.

Central Labs Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Central laboratories are integral to clinical trials, delivering standardized testing, biomarker analysis, specimen management, and specialized laboratory services that support drug development and regulatory submissions. Demand is increasing alongside the number and complexity of clinical studies in oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, rare diseases, and biologics.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly outsourcing laboratory functions to improve testing consistency, regulatory compliance, scalability, and operational efficiency. Multi-site and global studies require coordinated laboratory networks capable of maintaining consistent protocols and data quality across locations. This requirement is strengthening partnerships among trial sponsors, contract research organizations, and central lab service providers.

The growing use of pharmacokinetics, genomics, companion diagnostics, and biomarker-based endpoints is also increasing demand for advanced central laboratory capabilities. As precision medicine becomes more prominent in clinical development, central labs are expected to assume a larger role in identifying disease-specific biomarkers, supporting patient stratification, and generating reliable data for therapeutic decision-making.

Technology Transformation in Central Laboratory Services

Laboratory automation, artificial intelligence, digital pathology, next-generation sequencing, high-throughput screening, and liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry are transforming central lab operations. These technologies support faster sample analysis, greater testing precision, improved reproducibility, and stronger clinical data integrity.

Cloud-based laboratory information management systems are enabling real-time data exchange and integration across trial sites. Artificial intelligence-powered analytics can identify patterns in clinical datasets, streamline laboratory workflows, and support protocol optimization. As regulatory authorities increase their scrutiny of clinical trial data, central labs are investing in digital infrastructure, quality management, and validated technologies to strengthen compliance and reliability.

Emerging Market Opportunities

Biomarker-driven drug development remains a major growth opportunity for the global Central Labs market. Pharmaceutical companies require increasingly sophisticated testing to support targeted therapies and personalized treatment strategies. Decentralized and virtual clinical trials are also influencing service models, prompting providers to expand remote sample collection, logistics coordination, and real-time diagnostic capabilities.

Central lab networks are expanding across emerging clinical research markets, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Providers are establishing regional facilities to reduce turnaround times, strengthen sample stability, and support global studies. Greater emphasis on Good Clinical Laboratory Practices is also driving investment in accreditation, quality assurance, standardized procedures, and regulatory readiness.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Genetic Services: The segment is forecast to reach US$1.4 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Biomarker Services: The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. Central Labs market is valued at US$924.0 million in 2025. China: China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 9.3%, reaching US$1.1 billion by 2032.

The market analysis covers genetic services, biomarker services, microbiology services, anatomic pathology and histology, specimen management and storage, special chemistry services, and other laboratory services. End-use markets include pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and academic and research institutes.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Country-level analysis encompasses major clinical research markets, including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The report provides independent annual sales analysis and Central Labs market forecasts from 2025 through 2032, expressed in US$ million. It evaluates competitive positioning, regional opportunities, service segment performance, market drivers, constraints, and developments expected to influence the industry through 2032.

Key questions addressed include:



How will the global Central Labs market evolve through 2032?

Which factors will drive or restrain market expansion?

Which service and end-use segments offer the strongest growth prospects?

How will regional and segment shares change during the forecast period? Which companies are positioned to compete in the evolving central laboratory services market?

The report also includes company profiles, competitive intelligence, actionable market insights, and complimentary updates for one year.

Companies Featured



ACM Global Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

ALS Limited

BioAgilytix Labs

Bioanalytical Systems Inc. (BASi)

Bioclinica

BioReliance, now part of Merck KGaA

Celerion

Cerba Research

Charles River Laboratories

Covance, now part of Labcorp

CRL Central Laboratory

Eurofins Scientific

Frontage Laboratories

ICON plc

IQVIA

LabConnect

Labcorp

Medpace Medpace Reference Laboratories

Domain Expert Insights

This Central Labs market report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government. Insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to deliver comprehensive market intelligence and strategic perspectives. As part of the research study, the report tracks and analyzes insights from 43 domain experts. Clients may request access to the expert network monitored for the report and the accompanying online expert insights tracker.

Key Attributes:

