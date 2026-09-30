Sensibel's 32 MEMS Microphone Array Development Kit Accelerates Edge AI Acoustic Detection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) sensiBel's NOVA32 hardware platform solves the audio acquisition challenge in physical AI systems





OSLO, Norway, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- sensiBel, the leader in optical MEMS sensing, today launched NOVA32 TM, a complete acoustic-detection hardware kit that speeds the design to deployment of high-precision physical AI sensor solutions used in beamforming applications, such as drone detection, industrial predictive maintenance, and environmental noise mapping.

NOVA32 is a plug-and-play hardware kit that aggregates 32 high-performance optical MEMS microphones from sensiBel and converts them to 32-channel, 24-bit USB audio. The USB interface is plug-and-play with AI development platforms including NVIDIA JetsonTM. It is fully compatible with Windows, MacOS and Linux systems.

“NOVA32 is the acoustic-detection platform for which the industry has been waiting,” said Kieran Harney, CEO, sensiBel.“Providing a single stream of 32 synchronized MEMS microphones from sensiBel, NOVA32 lets product developers get up and running in record time - so they can focus on what they do best: creating edge AI firmware for their applications on commercial platforms such as NVDIA Jetson development kits.”

Impact of microphone quality on acoustic detection

There is a growing market for large microphone arrays used in acoustic cameras and in many different acoustic-scanning applications requiring high resolution. As microphones are the core components in acoustic-detection systems, their quality is critical.

The superior acoustic performance of sensiBel's optical MEMS microphones - which feature very low self-noise of just 14dBA equivalent input noise (EIN), dynamic range of 132dB dynamic range, 80dBA signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), and 146dB acoustic overload point (AOP) - has a major impact on the performance of such acoustic-detection systems.

“The physics of the optical MEMS microphones in NOVA32 tells the story for us,” said Tom Hazlett, vice president of sales and marketing, sensiBel.“sensiBel's microphones provide two-and-half times the microphone-array performance over even the best capacitive MEMS microphones.”

NOVA32 outperforms competitive beamforming platforms to provide:



Earlier acoustic classification with better detection confidence;

Better acoustic detection in very quiet or in loud urban environments, improving beamforming fidelity; Compatibility with TDM architectures for improved phase alignment, reduced signal lines, and scalable beamforming performance.



About sensiBel's NOVA32

Featuring a spiral array of 32 SBM100B optical MEMS microphones, NOVA32 frees developers from the complexity of integrating other components, including field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and analog-to-digital converters (ADCs). Instead, NOVA32 synchronizes multi-channel data from 32 microphones into a single USB audio connection of 24-bit audio using the XMOS XCORE®.AI processor. The USB connects directly to a variety of development systems, saving significant hardware development time.

NOVA32 is now available from sensiBel. For more information, visit:

About sensiBel

sensiBel is an award-winning Norwegian deep-tech company commercializing its optical MEMS technology to achieve physically intelligent sensor solutions for a host of applications. With a strong R&D foundation and a growing network of industrial partners, sensiBel is poised to transform the acoustic experience across industries.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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