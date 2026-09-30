Allotment Of Shares Under DRIS
|Name
|No. of Shares allotted
|Holding following Allotment
|Percentage of Issued Share Capital held
|Justin WARD (PDMR)
|1,461
|62,786
|
0.02%
|Elizabeth WARD (PCA)
|569
|24,481
Further information regarding the DRIS offered in respect of the Dividends can be found in the DRIS Mandate (the " DRIS Mandate ") available on the Company's website to view and/or download at . The DRIS Mandate is also available on the National Storage Mechanism website at #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
As a result of the issue, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 375,295,536 with each Ordinary Share carrying one vote each. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 375,295,536. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
END
For further information, please contact:
| Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau
| ...
+44 207 523 4525
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
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