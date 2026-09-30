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Director/PDMR Shareholding


2026-09-30 06:17:26
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 30 September 2026

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC
(“the“Company”)

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Form is below.

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
a)
Name

Justin Ward
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status

PDMR
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)
LEI

213800LRYA19A69SIT31
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
b)
Nature of the transaction

Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.3150p 1,461
d)
Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price


1,461 Ordinary Shares in aggregate

£460.21
e)
Date of the transaction

30 September 2026
f)
Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange


1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
a)
Name

Elizabeth Ward
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status

PCA of Justin Ward, Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)
LEI

213800LRYA19A69SIT31
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
b)
Nature of the transaction

Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s)
£0.3150p 569
d)
Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price


569 Ordinary Shares in aggregate

£179.23
e)
Date of the transaction

30 September 2026
f)
Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

END

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau
 ...
+44 207 523 4525

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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