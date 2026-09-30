Director/PDMR Shareholding
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
| a)
| Name
|Justin Ward
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| PDMR
Non-Executive Director
| b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
| b)
| LEI
|213800LRYA19A69SIT31
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.3150p
|1,461
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1,461 Ordinary Shares in aggregate
£460.21
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|30 September 2026
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
| a)
| Name
|Elizabeth Ward
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| PCA of Justin Ward, Non-Executive Director
| b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
| b)
| LEI
|213800LRYA19A69SIT31
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£0.3150p
|569
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
569 Ordinary Shares in aggregate
£179.23
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|30 September 2026
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
END
For further information, please contact:
| Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau
| ...
+44 207 523 4525
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment