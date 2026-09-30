Global Screw Air Compressor Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 Energy-Efficient, Oil-Free, And Smart Systems Fuel Growth And Service Revenue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with VSD upgrades, predictive maintenance, heat recovery and aftermarket services that cut energy use, prevent downtime and generate recurring revenue.

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Screw Air Compressor Market Dynamics, Segment Analysis, and Industry Forecast" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global screw air compressor market is positioned for steady expansion as manufacturers, utilities and process industries invest in reliable, energy-efficient compressed air systems. The market is projected to reach between 11.5 billion USD and 13.5 billion USD in 2026, with an estimated CAGR of 3% to 5% from 2026 to 2031. Growth is supported by industrialization, manufacturing modernization, infrastructure development and increasing demand for equipment that reduces energy consumption and Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Screw air compressors are widely deployed across automated and continuously operating production environments because of their low vibration, long operational lifespan, high-volume output and ability to provide a stable air supply. Core systems typically integrate an air end, drive motor, cooling equipment, intelligent controls and separation technology for managing moisture, particulates and lubricating fluids. These capabilities have established screw air compressors as a leading solution for mid-to-high capacity pneumatic applications.

Market Segmentation by Compressor Type



Stationary Screw Air Compressor: Stationary systems represent the market's largest segment and are installed in factories, processing facilities and utility plants requiring continuous compressed air. Variable Speed Drive (VSD) technology, permanent magnet motors, intelligent controls and heat recovery systems are becoming central to new installations and equipment upgrades. By matching motor speed to changing air demand, these systems can reduce electricity consumption and improve lifecycle economics.

Portable Screw Air Compressor: Portable compressors are essential in construction, mining, infrastructure and remote industrial operations. Common configurations include wheeled chassis and skid-mounted systems designed for demanding conditions. Diesel remains an important power source, although Stage V compliant engines, battery-electric units and hybrid technologies are gaining attention as operators respond to emissions regulations and workplace air quality requirements. Oil Free Screw Air Compressor: Oil-free systems are expected to record strong growth due to strict contamination controls in food and beverage, electronics, semiconductor, medical and pharmaceutical applications. Systems certified to ISO 8573-1 Class 0 standards are particularly important where oil carryover could affect product quality, patient safety or cleanroom operations.

Major Screw Air Compressor Applications

Demand spans a broad range of industries. Food and beverage producers use oil-free compressed air for ingredient handling, packaging, bottling and cleaning. Electronics and semiconductor facilities require high-capacity systems for cleanroom robotics, wafer cleaning and component handling. Healthcare providers and pharmaceutical manufacturers prioritize highly filtered, ultra-dry air for breathing systems, instruments and regulated production processes.

Automotive manufacturers depend on compressed air for robotic assembly, pneumatic tools and spray-painting operations. The transition to electric vehicle (EV) production is also creating investment opportunities as factories retool assembly lines and add battery manufacturing capacity. Power generation facilities use stationary systems for instrumentation, ash handling, soot blowing and turbine support, while oil and gas operators require equipment engineered for wellhead compression, vapor recovery, gas gathering and utility air.

Portable screw air compressors remain critical to construction & mining operations, including drilling, breaking, ventilation and material handling. Textile mills rely on large-scale, low-pressure oil-free systems for air-jet looms, while specialized screw compressor technology supports hydrogen, nitrogen, methane, refrigerant and other process gas applications. Additional demand comes from marine operations, pulp and paper production, chemical processing and general manufacturing.

Regional Screw Air Compressor Market Trends



Asia-Pacific (APAC): APAC is the largest and fastest-growing regional market, with estimated growth of 4.5% to 6.5% through 2031. China continues to generate substantial demand from general manufacturing, electric vehicles and infrastructure. India is benefiting from domestic manufacturing initiatives, while Vietnam and Indonesia are attracting industrial investment as supply chains diversify. Electronics and textile production also supports demand for high-quality oil-free equipment.

North America: The regional market is projected to grow by 2.5% to 4.0%. United States semiconductor investment, manufacturing reshoring and aging equipment replacement are supporting demand for VSD-enabled and oil-free screw air compressors. Automotive and aerospace nearshoring in Mexico provides an additional growth channel.

Europe: Growth is estimated at 2.0% to 3.5%, driven primarily by equipment modernization, decarbonization requirements and energy efficiency directives. Germany, Italy and France remain important industrial markets. European operators are increasingly adopting IoT connectivity, advanced controls and heat recovery systems.

South America: The market is expected to grow by 2.0% to 4.0%. Mining activity in Brazil, Chile and Peru supports demand for portable and stationary compressors, while Brazil's manufacturing and oil and gas industries provide steady baseline requirements. Middle East and Africa (MEA): Estimated growth of 3.0% to 5.0% reflects continued investment in oil and gas, petrochemicals, mining, construction and urban infrastructure. Economic diversification programs, including Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, are expanding opportunities in food processing, local manufacturing and non-oil industries.

Industry Value Chain and Aftermarket Services

The screw air compressor value chain includes raw material sourcing, precision component manufacturing, system integration, distribution, installation and aftermarket support. Steel, cast iron and aluminum are essential to compressor housings, frames, air ends and cooling systems. Production depends on precision rotors, industrial bearings, high-efficiency motors, variable frequency drives (VFDs), electronic controllers and filtration components.

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly integrating IoT sensors, remote monitoring and telemetry into compressor packages. These technologies support predictive maintenance by monitoring vibration, temperature, pressure and energy consumption. Aftermarket services remain a significant revenue source through filter replacement, separator cartridges, lubricants, air end rebuilding, software updates and maintenance contracts.

Competitive Landscape

The global market includes multinational manufacturers, regional suppliers and specialized technology companies. Major participants include Atlas Copco AB, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Kaeser Kompressoren SE, BOGE Kompressoren Otto Boge GmbH & Co KG, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co Ltd, Kobe Steel Ltd (Kobelco), Anest Iwata Corporation, ELGI Equipments Limited, Fusheng Co Ltd, Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor Co Ltd and Quanzhou Lida Machine Co Ltd.

Xiamen Dingrongyan Technology Co Ltd is another significant market participant. Xiamen East Asia Machinery Industrial Co Ltd changed its company name to Xiamen Dingrongyan Technology Co Ltd on January 26, 2026. Before the rebranding, the company reported screw air compressor revenue of 67M USD in 2024, highlighting its growing position in the industrial equipment market.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Key opportunities include replacing fixed-speed legacy equipment with VSD and permanent magnet motor systems, expanding predictive maintenance services and supplying oil-free compressors to semiconductor, biopharmaceutical and EV battery facilities. Smart controls and compressed air management platforms can also help industrial users reduce energy costs and prevent unplanned downtime.

Challenges include high initial capital expenditure, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and supply chain exposure involving precision components, electronic controllers and rare earth materials. Manufacturers must also respond to evolving emissions requirements, refrigerant restrictions and efficiency standards. Continued R&D investment will be essential as customers seek lower operating costs, greater reliability, connected maintenance capabilities and improved environmental performance.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Global Screw Air Compressor Market Overview

2.1 Global Screw Air Compressor Market Volume and Forecast (2021-2031)

2.2 Global Screw Air Compressor Market Size and Forecast (2021-2031)

2.3 Geopolitical Impact Analysis

2.3.1 Impact on Macroeconomic Environment

2.3.2 Impact on Screw Air Compressor Industry

Chapter 3 Screw Air Compressor Value Chain and Production Technology Analysis

3.1 Screw Air Compressor Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2 Upstream Raw Materials and Components

3.3 Midstream Manufacturing Analysis

3.4 Production Technology Evolution

3.5 Patent Analysis and Intellectual Property Landscape

Chapter 4 Global Screw Air Compressor Market by Type

4.1 Global Screw Air Compressor Market Volume by Type (2021-2031)

4.1.1 Stationary Screw Air Compressor Market Volume (2021-2031)

4.1.2 Portable Screw Air Compressor Market Volume (2021-2031)

4.1.3 Oil Free Screw Air Compressor Market Volume (2021-2031)

4.2 Global Screw Air Compressor Market Size by Type (2021-2031)

4.2.1 Stationary Screw Air Compressor Market Size (2021-2031)

4.2.2 Portable Screw Air Compressor Market Size (2021-2031)

4.2.3 Oil Free Screw Air Compressor Market Size (2021-2031)

Chapter 5 Global Screw Air Compressor Market by Application

5.1 Global Screw Air Compressor Market Volume by Application (2021-2031)

5.1.1 Food and Beverage Market Volume (2021-2031)

5.1.2 Electronics Market Volume (2021-2031)

5.1.3 Power Generation Market Volume (2021-2031)

5.1.4 Medical Market Volume (2021-2031)

5.1.5 Automotive Market Volume (2021-2031)

5.1.6 Gas Compression Market Volume (2021-2031)

5.1.7 Construction & Mining Market Volume (2021-2031)

5.1.8 Oil & Gas Market Volume (2021-2031)

5.1.9 Textile Market Volume (2021-2031)

5.1.10 Others Market Volume (2021-2031)

5.2 Global Screw Air Compressor Market Size by Application (2021-2031)

Chapter 6 Global Screw Air Compressor Market by Region

6.1 Global Screw Air Compressor Market Volume by Region (2021-2031)

6.2 Global Screw Air Compressor Market Size by Region (2021-2031)

Chapter 7 North America Screw Air Compressor Market Analysis

7.1 North America Screw Air Compressor Market Overview

7.2 North America Screw Air Compressor Market by Country

7.2.1 United States

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

Chapter 8 Europe Screw Air Compressor Market Analysis

8.1 Europe Screw Air Compressor Market Overview

8.2 Europe Screw Air Compressor Market by Country

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 United Kingdom

8.2.3 France

8.2.4 Italy

8.2.5 Spain

Chapter 9 Asia-Pacific Screw Air Compressor Market Analysis

9.1 Asia-Pacific Screw Air Compressor Market Overview

9.2 Asia-Pacific Screw Air Compressor Market by Country/Region

9.2.1 China

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.3 South Korea

9.2.4 India

9.2.5 Taiwan (China)

9.2.6 Southeast Asia

Chapter 10 Rest of the World Market Analysis

10.1 Rest of the World Screw Air Compressor Market Overview

10.2 Rest of the World Screw Air Compressor Market by Region

10.2.1 Brazil

10.2.2 Middle East

10.2.3 Africa

Chapter 11 Global Screw Air Compressor Import and Export Analysis

11.1 Global Screw Air Compressor Import Overview

11.2 Key Regions Import Volume and Value Analysis

11.3 Global Screw Air Compressor Export Overview

11.4 Key Regions Export Volume and Value Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Screw Air Compressor Competitive Landscape

12.1 Top Market Players Overview

12.2 Global Top Players Screw Air Compressor Market Volume and Share

12.3 Global Top Players Screw Air Compressor Revenue and Share

12.4 Industry Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5, CR10)

12.5 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Expansions

Chapter 13 Key Players Profile

13.1 Atlas Copco AB

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.1.3 SWOT Analysis

13.1.4 Atlas Copco AB Screw Air Compressor Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.1.5 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

13.2 Ingersoll Rand Inc

13.2.1 Company Overview

13.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.2.3 SWOT Analysis

13.2.4 Ingersoll Rand Inc Screw Air Compressor Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.2.5 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

13.3 Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co Ltd

13.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co Ltd Screw Air Compressor Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.3.5 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

13.4 Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor Co Ltd

13.4.1 Company Overview

13.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.4.3 SWOT Analysis

13.4.4 Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor Co Ltd Screw Air Compressor Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.4.5 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

13.5 Quanzhou Lida Machine Co Ltd

13.5.1 Company Overview

13.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.5.3 SWOT Analysis

13.5.4 Quanzhou Lida Machine Co Ltd Screw Air Compressor Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.5.5 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

13.6 Kaeser Kompressoren SE

13.6.1 Company Overview

13.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.6.3 SWOT Analysis

13.6.4 Kaeser Kompressoren SE Screw Air Compressor Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.6.5 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

13.7 BOGE Kompressoren Otto Boge GmbH & Co KG

13.7.1 Company Overview

13.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.7.3 SWOT Analysis

13.7.4 BOGE Kompressoren Otto Boge GmbH & Co KG Screw Air Compressor Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.7.5 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

13.8 Fusheng Co Ltd

13.8.1 Company Overview

13.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.8.3 SWOT Analysis

13.8.4 Fusheng Co Ltd Screw Air Compressor Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.8.5 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

13.9 ELGI Equipments Limited

13.9.1 Company Overview

13.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.9.3 SWOT Analysis

13.9.4 ELGI Equipments Limited Screw Air Compressor Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.9.5 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

13.10 Kobe Steel Ltd (Kobelco)

13.10.1 Company Overview

13.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.10.3 SWOT Analysis

13.10.4 Kobe Steel Ltd (Kobelco) Screw Air Compressor Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.10.5 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

13.11 Anest Iwata Corporation

13.11.1 Company Overview

13.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.11.3 SWOT Analysis

13.11.4 Anest Iwata Corporation Screw Air Compressor Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.11.5 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

13.12 Xiamen Dingrongyan Technology Co Ltd

13.12.1 Company Overview

13.12.2 Product Portfolio

13.12.3 SWOT Analysis

13.12.4 Xiamen Dingrongyan Technology Co Ltd Screw Air Compressor Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

13.12.5 R&D Investment and Marketing Strategy

Chapter 14 Market Dynamics and Opportunities

14.1 Market Drivers

14.2 Market Restraints

14.3 Market Trends

14.4 Future Opportunities

Chapter 15 Research Conclusions

List of Figures [22]

List of Tables [31]

Companies Featured



Atlas Copco AB

Ingersoll Rand Inc

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co Ltd

Zhejiang Kaishan Compressor Co Ltd

Quanzhou Lida Machine Co Ltd

Kaeser Kompressoren SE

BOGE Kompressoren Otto Boge GmbH & Co KG

Fusheng Co Ltd

ELGI Equipments Limited

Kobe Steel Ltd (Kobelco)

Anest Iwata Corporation Xiamen Dingrongyan Technology Co Ltd

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