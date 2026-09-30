Adsgram Becomes The First Platform To Offer Tcpc And Tcpa Bidding For Telegram Ads

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advertisers can now run Telegram Ads campaigns against a target cost per click or per action, rather than a CPM rate alone.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdsGram, an advertising platform for the Telegram ecosystem and a partner for Telegram Ads, today introduced tCPC (target cost per click) and tCPA (target cost per action) bidding for Telegram Ads campaigns.









AdsGram is the first platform to offer tCPC and tCPA optimization in Telegram Ads, where campaigns have until now run against a fixed CPM with no automated optimization.

In the AdsGram dashboard, a Telegram Ads campaign can now be configured to a target cost per click or per action, and AdsGram manages the underlying CPM bidding against that target. The full Telegram Ads inventory is available through AdsGram: sponsored messages in Telegram channels, across both the Users and Channels campaign formats, promoting Telegram channels, bots and external websites.

Telegram Ads has traditionally been based on CPM buying: advertisers set a CPM and a daily budget, then pay for impressions, while clicks, channel subscriptions, bot starts and website conversions are measured separately.

Other major advertising platforms, including Meta, Google and TikTok, already support bidding

around performance targets. Telegram offers a large and engaged audience, but advertisers have had no direct way to set a target cost per click or action. AdsGram's tCPC and tCPA bidding addresses this gap.

“Telegram has a strong and engaged audience, but performance advertisers have traditionally had to work backwards from CPM to understand what a click or conversion costs,” said Elizabeth Bydanova, Principal BD Manager at AdsGram.“With tCPC and tCPA, we are changing that approach. Advertisers can start with the outcome they want to achieve and let AdsGram optimize the bidding behind it.”

With tCPC and tCPA, the advertiser sets a target cost per click or per action, a budget and the targeting for the campaign. AdsGram then bids into the Telegram Ads auction on the advertiser's behalf, converting the target into CPM bids, and continuously optimizes delivery toward the target cost per click or action by adjusting the CPM bid. AdsGram's tCPC model works across all ad object types, including channels, bots and external links.

The main change for Telegram Ads buyers is what they set upfront. With traditional CPM buying, advertisers set the price for impressions and learn the resulting cost of each outcome after the campaign runs. With tCPC or tCPA optimization, they set a target cost per click or action upfront, and AdsGram adjusts the underlying CPM bids and budget allocation to optimize delivery toward that target. For performance teams, this changes how Telegram Ads can fit into the broader media strategy: instead of starting with the auction and working backwards to a performance metric, advertisers can plan campaigns around the outcome they want to achieve.

About AdsGram

Founded in 2024, AdsGram is an advertising platform for the Telegram ecosystem and a partner for Telegram Ads. The platform gives advertisers access to Telegram Ads as well as advertising inventory across Telegram Mini Apps (TMA), channels and bots. AdsGram serves more than 15 million ad impressions per day, giving advertisers access to Telegram Ads inventory across 213 countries through Target Users (TU), while Target Channels (TC) supports 59 languages. AdsGram works with advertisers across crypto, gaming, fintech, dating, iGaming and consumer apps. The platform supports image, video and task-based ad formats, with built-in anti-fraud filtering to help maintain traffic quality across its network.





CONTACT: Elizabeth Bydanova, Principal BD Manager, AdsGram...