Global Aircraft Mover Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 Electrification And Autonomy Drive 5.5%-7.5% CAGR And Airport Modernization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Electrification, autonomy and GSE pooling cut fuel, labor and maintenance costs, improve safety and turnaround times, and maximize fleet and hangar utilization.

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Aircraft Mover Market: Strategic Analysis, Technological Innovations, and Future Growth Trajectories (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft mover market is entering a period of sustained expansion as airports, airlines and Ground Handling Service Providers (GHSPs) invest in safer, cleaner and more efficient Ground Support Equipment (GSE). Valued at an estimated 2.4 billion to 3.9 billion USD in 2026, the market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% to 7.5% through 2031.

Growth is being supported by recovering air traffic, airport infrastructure development, fleet modernization and the replacement of diesel-powered equipment with electric aircraft movers. These systems enable efficient pushback, towing and positioning operations while reducing aviation fuel consumption, terminal noise, tarmac emissions and jet blast risks. Their role is increasingly important as airports seek to improve aircraft turnaround times and comply with stricter environmental requirements.

The aircraft mover market also benefits from investment across the wider aerospace maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) sector. In February 2025, Coltala Holdings acquired a Mansfield-based aerospace company specializing in commercial and military aircraft repair and maintenance. The transaction reflects investor interest in the broader aerospace services market, which Coltala identified as a 150 billion USD opportunity. Aircraft movers remain an essential part of this operational ecosystem, supporting commercial, private and military aviation.

Electric and Autonomous Aircraft Movers Gain Momentum

Electrification and autonomy represent the market's most significant technology trends. In June 2025, Utah Valley University unveiled version 2.0 of its autonomous electric aircraft tug at Provo Airport. The student-driven project is designed to lower fuel consumption and emissions while improving airport safety and operational efficiency. Innovations of this type demonstrate how autonomous aircraft tugs could help reduce human error, address ramp labor shortages and deliver more consistent ground handling performance.

Modern electric aircraft movers increasingly incorporate lithium-ion batteries, high-torque electric motors, power electronics, telematics and fleet management platforms. Autonomous models add LiDAR sensors, high-resolution cameras, GPS modules and advanced computing systems. These technologies support real-time navigation, remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance and more efficient equipment deployment.

Regional Aircraft Mover Market Outlook

North America: North America remains a major aircraft mover market due to high commercial passenger volumes, a developed private aviation sector and extensive defense operations. Airports in the United States and Canada are modernizing GSE fleets and replacing diesel equipment with electric alternatives. Federal aviation funding and projects such as the UVU autonomous electric aircraft tug are strengthening regional adoption of zero-emission and autonomous systems.

Europe: Stringent environmental regulations, the European Green Deal and aviation industry commitments to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 are accelerating electric GSE adoption. Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands are leading investment in zero-emission powered tugs and motorized tugs. European airports are also adopting GSE pooling to increase utilization and reduce terminal congestion, creating demand for premium, high-technology equipment.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate through 2031. Expanding middle-class populations, urbanization and rising air travel are driving construction and enlargement of airports across China, India and Southeast Asia. This infrastructure pipeline is generating high-volume demand for multiple aircraft mover categories. The region's high-tech manufacturing capabilities also support production of batteries, sensors, avionics and electronic control systems used in electric and autonomous tugs.

Middle East and Africa: Airport expansion in Dubai, Doha and Riyadh is supporting demand for heavy-duty aircraft movers capable of handling wide-body aircraft in high-temperature conditions. Sovereign investment in aviation mega-projects and smart airports is accelerating purchases of advanced GSE. Africa remains a smaller market but offers long-term potential as airline connectivity and airport modernization improve.

South America: Brazil, Chile and Colombia are supporting steady regional demand for reliable and cost-effective motorized tugs. Although autonomous and premium electric equipment adoption remains limited by capital expenditure constraints, airport sustainability initiatives are expected to encourage gradual migration toward greener GSE.

Market Segmentation by Type and Application

Powered tugs account for a substantial market share because they support large commercial and military aircraft. The segment includes towbar tractors and towbarless (TBL) tractors, with manufacturers rapidly introducing electric models that provide high torque without direct tarmac emissions.

Compact motorized tugs are gaining adoption in hangars, MRO facilities and Fixed Base Operators (FBOs), where precise movement is essential. Remote-controlled systems and omnidirectional drive technology allow operators to position aircraft efficiently in restricted spaces while improving visibility and reducing collision risks.



Commercial planes: This is the largest application segment by volume and revenue. Rising passenger demand is increasing the need for dependable pushback equipment that reduces turnaround times and gate congestion.

Private planes: Growth in business and general aviation is creating demand for compact aircraft movers that can position high-value aircraft in crowded hangars. Remote operation can also help reduce ground damage and associated insurance costs. Trailers and auxiliary equipment: Aircraft movers are used for baggage carts, cargo pallets and catering trailers. Continued e-commerce growth and higher air cargo volumes are supporting demand for agile towing equipment across airport logistics operations.

Aircraft Mover Industry and Competitive Landscape

The aircraft mover value chain extends from raw materials and critical components to manufacturing, software integration, distribution and maintenance. Upstream requirements include high-strength steel, chassis systems, lithium-ion battery cells, electric motors, power electronics and autonomous navigation components. Manufacturers must also meet International Air Transport Association (IATA) and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) safety requirements.

Software is becoming a major source of value as aircraft tug manufacturers introduce telematics, remote diagnostics and fleet management capabilities. Downstream customers include airlines, GHSPs, airport authorities, MRO providers and military organizations. Direct sales, long-term leasing and power-by-the-hour service agreements are increasingly used to support equipment availability and control operating costs.

Leading participants include TLD, JBT Aero and Lektro. TLD offers conventional, towbarless and autonomous solutions, including TractEasy and TaxiBot initiatives. JBT Aero's integration of Lektro strengthens its position in electric towbarless equipment for regional, commercial and private aircraft.

GOLDHOFER, Kalmar Motor and MULAG Fahrzeugwerk are prominent in heavy-duty aircraft towing. GOLDHOFER's AST series serves large wide-body aircraft, while Kalmar Motor has established a strong position in electric and hybrid GSE. MULAG supplies durable towing tractors for passenger and cargo operations.

Mototok and TowFLEXX serve private aviation and MRO customers with compact, remote-controlled aircraft movers. Other notable companies include Weihai Guangtai, Eagle Tugs, VOLK, Airtug, Flyer-Truck and DJ Products. These manufacturers address regional requirements, specialized weight classes and applications ranging from private planes to trailer towing.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

The strongest aircraft mover market opportunities are concentrated in electrification, automation and replacement demand. Airport emissions policies are encouraging zero-emission GSE procurement, while autonomous aircraft tugs offer potential solutions to labor shortages and operational inconsistency. Continued investment in aerospace MRO and airport services should further improve access to capital for equipment modernization.

Key barriers include the high initial cost of electric and autonomous aircraft movers, particularly for smaller airports and GHSPs. Many established airports also lack sufficient grid capacity and charging infrastructure to operate large electric GSE fleets. Upgrades require coordination among airport authorities, utilities, airlines and handling companies.

Manufacturers remain exposed to lithium-ion battery and semiconductor supply disruptions, geopolitical uncertainty and higher component costs. Autonomous equipment must also satisfy complex safety and regulatory requirements before widespread deployment on active tarmacs. Despite these challenges, sustained air traffic growth, airport development and environmental mandates position the global aircraft mover market for continued expansion through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Global Aircraft Mover Market Executive Summary

2.1 Global Market Size and Growth Rate (2021-2031)

2.2 Market Dynamics

2.2.1 Growth Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

2.2.3 Industry Opportunities

Chapter 3 Global Market Segmentation by Type

3.1 Powered Tugs

3.1.1 Market Volume and Size (2021-2026)

3.1.2 Forecast (2027-2031)

3.2 Motorized Tugs

3.2.1 Market Volume and Size (2021-2026)

3.2.2 Forecast (2027-2031)

Chapter 4 Global Market Segmentation by Application

4.1 Commercial Planes

4.1.1 Consumption Volume and Market Size (2021-2031)

4.2 Private Planes

4.2.1 Consumption Volume and Market Size (2021-2031)

4.3 Trailers

4.3.1 Consumption Volume and Market Size (2021-2031)

Chapter 5 Global Regional Market Analysis

5.1 North America (USA, Canada)

5.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy)

5.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, SE Asia, Taiwan (China))

5.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Chapter 6 Industry Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream Raw Materials and Component Suppliers

6.2 Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure Analysis

6.3 Downstream Distribution Channels and Logistics

Chapter 7 Global Import and Export Analysis

7.1 Major Exporting Regions (Volume and Value)

7.2 Major Importing Regions (Volume and Value)

Chapter 8 Key Company Profiles

8.1 Lektro

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Lektro SWOT Analysis

8.1.3 Lektro Aircraft Mover Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.1.4 Marketing Strategy and R&D

8.2 Eagle Tugs

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Eagle Tugs SWOT Analysis

8.2.3 Eagle Tugs Aircraft Mover Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.3 JBT Aero

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 JBT Aero SWOT Analysis

8.3.3 JBT Aero Aircraft Mover Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.4 Kalmar Motor

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Kalmar Motor SWOT Analysis

8.4.3 Kalmar Motor Aircraft Mover Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.5 TLD

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 TLD SWOT Analysis

8.5.3 TLD Aircraft Mover Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.6 Weihai Guangtai

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Weihai Guangtai SWOT Analysis

8.6.3 Weihai Guangtai Aircraft Mover Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.7 MULAG Fahrzeugwerk

8.7.1 Business Overview

8.7.2 MULAG Fahrzeugwerk SWOT Analysis

8.7.3 MULAG Fahrzeugwerk Aircraft Mover Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.8 GOLDHOFER

8.8.1 Business Overview

8.8.2 GOLDHOFER SWOT Analysis

8.8.3 GOLDHOFER Aircraft Mover Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.9 TowFLEXX

8.9.1 Business Overview

8.9.2 TowFLEXX SWOT Analysis

8.9.3 TowFLEXX Aircraft Mover Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.10 VOLK

8.10.1 Business Overview

8.10.2 VOLK SWOT Analysis

8.10.3 VOLK Aircraft Mover Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.11 Mototok

8.11.1 Business Overview

8.11.2 Mototok SWOT Analysis

8.11.3 Mototok Aircraft Mover Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.12 Airtug

8.12.1 Business Overview

8.12.2 Airtug SWOT Analysis

8.12.3 Airtug Aircraft Mover Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.13 Flyer-Truck

8.13.1 Business Overview

8.13.2 Flyer-Truck SWOT Analysis

8.13.3 Flyer-Truck Aircraft Mover Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

8.14 DJ Products

8.14.1 Business Overview

8.14.2 DJ Products SWOT Analysis

8.14.3 DJ Products Aircraft Mover Sales, Price, Cost and Gross Profit Margin (2021-2026)

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape and Market Concentration

9.1 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share (2026)

9.2 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Expansion Plans

List of Tables [32]

List of Figures [29]

Companies Featured



Lektro

Eagle Tugs

JBT Aero

Kalmar Motor

TLD

Weihai Guangtai

MULAG Fahrzeugwerk

GOLDHOFER

TowFLEXX

VOLK

Mototok

Airtug

Flyer-Truck DJ Products

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