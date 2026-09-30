$UWMC Class Notification: Suffer Losses On Your UWM Holdings Investment? BFA Law Reminds Investors Of The Imminent October 13 Securities Fraud Deadline

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

Key Details of the UWM ($UWMC) Class Action:



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 13, 2026

Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud alleging that UWM misrepresented its mortgage servicing rights hedging strategy and the risks created by hedging connected to the Two Harbors transaction

Stock Drop: August 6, 2026 – 34.78% Stock Drop

Court: U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Investors have until October 13, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in UWM securities. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. It is captioned Bond v. UWM Holdings Corporation et al., No. 26-cv-12862.

Why is UWM Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

UWM originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. In December 2025, UWM and Two Harbors Investment Corp., owner of RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing, signed an all-stock merger agreement valued at $1.3 billion.

According to the complaint, in March 2026, Two Harbors terminated the UWM agreement after CrossCountry Mortgage made a competing cash offer and agreed to pay UWM's termination fee.

As alleged, UWM failed to disclose that it had deviated from its traditional strategy of not hedging its mortgage servicing rights by taking a major hedge position, that it over-hedged itself in anticipation of the Two Harbors transaction, and that its purported efforts to balance risk created excess hedging risk.

Why did UWM's Stock Drop?

On August 5, 2026, after the market closed, UWM reported Q2 2026 financial results, including a $603.2 million interest rate derivatives loss which contributed to a $451.9 million second-quarter net loss. Total equity also fell 43.6% year over year, reflecting the net loss and derivative-related charges.

Then, on August 6, 2026, UWM disclosed that it“over-hedged” while protecting against the Two Harbors transaction and stated that UWM does not traditionally hedge its mortgage servicing rights. UWM further disclosed that when it was acquiring Two Harbors and a large mortgage servicing rights book,“it created a little more risk,” that UWM“did put a hedge on to protect against that risk,” and that“the Two Harbors transaction went away,” creating a hedge loss. On this news, UWM's stock dropped $0.64 per share, or 34.78%, from a closing price of $1.84 per share on August 5, 2026, to $1.20 per share on August 6, 2026.

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What Can You Do?

If you invested in UWM, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

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