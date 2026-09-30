$FLNC Class Notification: Suffer Losses On Your Fluence Investment? BFA Law Reminds Investors Of The Imminent November 27 Securities Fraud Deadline

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP

Key Details of the Fluence ($FLNC) Class Action:



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2026

Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud alleging Fluence misrepresented the status of its manufacturing operations and ability to achieve its revenue and EBITDA guidance

Largest Alleged Stock Drop: February 5, 2026 – 34.6% Stock Drop

Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Investors have until November 27, 2026 to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Fluence securities. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. It is captioned Hatweek v. Fluence Energy, Inc. et al., No. 26-cv-8475.

Why is Fluence Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Fluence is a provider of energy storage systems and optimization software for the renewable energy and energy storage industries.

According to the complaint, Fluence provided record breaking fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance and significantly increased adjusted EBITA guidance based on its purported ability to capitalize on surging demand for data centers. Fluence assured investors that it had contracted with multiple key production facilities to fulfill demand.

As alleged, Defendants failed to disclose that several new contract manufacturing facilities were not completed, not operational, and/or not capable of producing at the volumes Fluence's guidance provided.

Why did Fluence's Stock Drop?

On February 4, 2026, Fluence reported a net loss of $62.6 million and a GAAP gross profit margin of 4.9%, a 6.5% decline year over year, due to“additional estimated costs on two projects” located outside the U.S.

On this news, Fluence's stock dropped $10.04 per share, or 34.6%, from a closing price of $28.99 per share on February 4, 2026, to $18.95 per share on February 5, 2026.

On August 5, 2026, Fluence reported“weaker than expected revenue” and slashed revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance because of“production delays at new contract manufacturing facilities.”

On this news, Fluence's stock dropped $1.02 per share, or 7.2%, from a closing price of $14.23 per share on August 5, 2026, to $13.21 per share on August 6, 2026.

On September 16, 2026, Fluence issued a mid-quarter guidance update and further slashed revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance because of“delays in the ramp-up of our contract manufacturing facility.”

On this news, Fluence's stock dropped $1.39 per share, or 15.4%, from a closing price of $9.05 per share on September 16, 2026, to $7.66 per share on September 17, 2026.

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What Can You Do?

If you invested in Fluence, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Adam McCall

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal,“Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360, and“SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff's securities litigation law firm, with clients noting:“[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,”“[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and“[t]here isn't a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as“nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a“relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

BFA's notable successes include a recovery of over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

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